FARGO, N.D. – Due to inclement weather in the Fargo area, the game between the Sioux City Explorers and the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks that was set to begin at 7:02 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, has been postponed.
This game will be made up as part of a double header on Wednesday July 10, beginning at 6:00 p.m. The double header will consist of two seven inning games with the second game of the double header beginning approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.
The Explorers go into the series at .500 of the season, 24-24, through their first 48 games as they near the half way point of the 2019 season. The RedHawks enter in first place in the American Association North Division with he best record in the league at 32-17 on the year.
Sioux City will send right hander Tyler Fallwell to the mound and he will face right hander Bret Helton. Game two will be a matchup of Carlos Sierra for the Explorers going up against Taylor Bloye for the RedHawks.