CLEBURNE, Texas -- The Cleburne Railroaders used an eight-run first inning to fuel their 9-1 victory over Sioux City in the series opener on Thursday night.
The X’s had a chance in the top half of the first inning to bring a run or two home after back-to-back leadoff walks. But two pop outs later, Drew Stankiewicz drove a fly ball to deep center field which Zach Nehr tracked down for the final out of the inning.
Unlike the Explorers, Cleburne was able to put up a big first inning. Daniel Robertson singled to leadoff the inning and back-to-back walks loaded the bases with no one out. John Nester began the scoring with a base hit to left. Carlos Sierra, Sioux City’s starter, struck out Zach Nehrir to record an out and got Ryan Brett into a two-strike count.
But Brett singles as did Trowbridge behind him to bring home runs and make it 3-0 Cleburne. Sierra got the second out and then walked KC Huth with the bases loaded to allow a run to score. Robertson hit his second single of the inning to drive home two more. Angel Reyes hit a fly ball to left that went off X’s left fielder Joel Davis' glove for a two-run error, finishing the Cleburne eight-run rally.
Sioux City pitching has now allowed 77 first-inning runs to their opponents which is by far the highest total for any inning this season and Sioux City is now 6-11 when their opponent scores multiple runs in the first inning as compared to 32-22 when their opponent is held scoreless in the first inning.
Sierra (7-1) was handed his first loss as an Explorer. He entered the game with an ERA of 2.89. It was his shortest start of the season, lasting only three innings, allowing nine runs, seven of which were earned, on six hits with three walks and just two strikeouts.
Sioux City got a run back in the top of the second as Dexture McCall led off with a walk. After back-to-back strikeouts, Dylan Kelly and Kyle Wren both singled with Wren’s driving McCall home, making it 8-1. Brett slammed a home run over the left field fence in the bottom half of the frame to put the Railroaders back up by eight runs, 9-1.
From there the pitching took over. Stephen Johnson (8-1) earned the win as he once again dominated the X’s for a second straight start. He pitched seven innings of one-run ball, surrendering five hits and four walks while striking out five. His last two starts have now come against Sioux City and he is 2-0 in 14 innings, allowing only two runs on seven hits with eight strikeouts.
Despite the blowout, the Explorers only had to use two relievers. Juan Aguilera tossed four innings of shutout baseball, striking out four as he helped save the bullpen for another day and newcomer Alex House tossed a perfect eighth inning.