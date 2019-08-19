SIOUX CITY – With 15 games left on the schedule and a good season heading in the wrong direction, it was time for a meeting.
So, when the Sioux City Explorers’ hitters gathered in the dugout Monday afternoon, they shared the kind of information they needed to get back on track.
How much it winds up mattering remains to be seen. However, the X’s bounced back impressively Monday night with a 5-0 victory that snapped a pair of meaningful streaks.
For Sioux City (47-39), it was the end of the third four-game losing streak this season, averting what would have been a season-worst five losses in a row.
For Kansas City (47-38), it was the end to a 12-game winning streak that had equaled the Explorers 12 in a row July 19-31 as the longest of the year in American Association baseball.
Reliever Sam Held went five shutout innings in a huge spot start and three more relievers helped finish off a combined shutout for the X’s, now back within one-half game of second-place Kansas City in the South Division standings.
Kyle Wren went 3-for-4 with a walk to lead a 12-hit night for the X’s, who did all the damage necessary in a four-run second inning.
“Today was a day for the players,’’ said X’s Manager Steve Montgomery. “We sat here for 45 minutes and just talked. (Hitting coach Matt Passarelle) led it, I chimed in and our veterans chimed in. It was a huge confidence builder offensively just to sit here and talk to each other.
“I thought it was really good for the younger guys to listen to someone like a (Jeremy) Hazelbaker, who’s played in the big leagues. He started the meeting off by saying, ‘You know, guys, I stink right now.’ Here’s a guy from the big leagues saying he’s not getting the job done.’’
Hazelbaker, who entered the game batting only .195 in 20 games since joining the team, contributed two doubles to the win while Jose Sermo and Dylan Kelly also had two-hit nights.
“It was really just a meeting where we could get everything off our chests,’’ said Wren, whose father is a longtime major league executive who has served in the general manager’s role with the Braves and the Orioles. “And now it’s out there we can just feel the pressure kind of coming off our shoulders. It looked like it tonight. We were kind of back to the team we’ve been for the past couple months.’’
Step one toward the win was simply getting out of the first inning without giving up a run for the first time in seven games.
T-Bones starter Christian Binford, who came in 4-2 with a 3.08 ERA in nine starts, issued a five-pitch walk to start the Explorers’ big second inning. Adam Sasser bunted him over to second base and then three consecutive base hits chased home the first three runs in a four-run rally.
Sebastian Zawada started it with an RBI single down the left-field line and then Kelly made it first and second with a single through the right side. Wren’s two-run double made it a 3-0 lead and then Nate Samson launched a two-out fly ball over the left-fielder’s head for another run-producing double.
After that, it was a free-swinging game in which both teams squandered several scoring opportunities.
For the T-Bones, two singles were wasted in the first inning and then a walk and a base hit went for naught in the second. The guests followed a pair of two-out singles with a walk to load the bases in the third frame, but Held retired Danny Mars on a ground ball.
A two-out double got nothing in the Kansas City fourth, two runners were stranded after base hits in the fifth and a two-out single in the sixth was also of no use.
Sioux City, meanwhile, stranded two baserunners in the first, one in each of the next three innings and then had a frustrating fifth frame, loading the bases with nobody out off rookie Andrew DiPiazza, making his professional debut.
DiPiazza hit Hazelbaker with a pitch, Sermo’s deep drive to center field was limited to a single when Hazelbaker held up and only made it to second base. Next came a walk to Dexture McCall and all of this proved futile as Sasser struck out, Zawada popped out to the first baseman and Kelly hit a tapper to first.
The only 1-2-3 inning came in the bottom of the seventh with DiPiazza throwing.
And the only other scoring was an unearned run in the home half of the eighth when Wren drew a two-out walk, stole his league-leading 24th base and came home with a throwing error on an infield single by Drew Stankiewicz.