SIOUX CITY – Matt Pobereyko was pitching in his sixth game in as many days Wednesday night, but the Sioux City Explorers’ bullpen closer didn’t mind a bit.
Working a 1-2-3 ninth inning, Pobereyko staved off the Gary SouthShore RailCats as the X’s squeezed out a 3-2 verdict to run their winning streak to five games in a row, second longest of the season.
Sioux City, remaining second in the American Association’s six-team South Division, improved to 33-29 after a potentially devastating error allowed the RailCats to slash a 3-0 deficit down to 3-2 in the seventh inning.
Thanks to his bullpen, recently acquired righthander Pete Tago, a former first-round major league draft pick, got credit for his first win with the Explorers, working six innings while giving up just one run on three hits and six walks.
“There’s not many spots where this comes up, but I’m going to throw ‘em,’’ said Pobereyko, who pitched in all four games of a three-day, four-game weekend series with Sioux Falls and then worked an inning Tuesday night in St. Paul at the league all-star game. “I’ll take it. There’s been stretches where it hasn’t been as common (for him to get saves in four consecutive contests for his team.’’
X’s Manager Steve Montgomery was pleased with the outing from Tago, now 1-1 in three starts since joining the team.
“The last two times out, he’s been pretty good,’’ said the sixth-year Sioux City skipper. “He did a good job tonight, he really changes speeds well. His fastball ranged from 89 to 97, he worked both sides of the plate and he works fast.’’
Game 8 of a season-high 13-game homestand was the first of three here with Gary, which will be followed into town by the Texas AirHogs, visiting for a three-game series starting Saturday.
Nate Samson’s leadoff triple in the fourth inning helped the Explorers draw first blood when Jose Sermo followed with a sacrifice fly.
The X’s hiked the lead to 3-0 with two runs on four hits in the sixth frame, taking advantage of two alert hit-and-run plays.
Kyle Wren, Michael Lang and Samson led things off with consecutive singles to push home their second run of the night. But it wasn’t until two outs later that Dexture McCall’s beat out a swinging bunt to the left side as Lang hustled home to score.
“It’s not too often that I’ll put on the hit-and-run,’’ said Montgomery. “I just felt like those two situations it was the right thing to do (Michael Lang) tried to push bunt and they went with a fastball. I saw where the leftfielder was playing and I didn’t think he could catch it (so he had Wren, the baserunner at first, on the go as Lang’s popped the ball up to left field).’’
Tago exited after a leadoff walk to Ray Jones in the seventh inning and then Marcus Mooney’s grounder forced Jones at second base.
However, with Tyler Fallwell on the mound, Will Savage then ripped a single to that got past Wren in center field. Not only did Mooney score from first base but Savage followed him home with a “Little League” homer after the ball rolled all the way to the warning track.
Fallwell got out of the inning with a pop-up and a strikeout before Nate Gercken retired three of four batters he faced in the eighth inning, fanning two batters and lowering his ERA to 0.61.
Pobereyko got a diving stop from third baseman Jose Sermo, whose low throw to first baseman Adam Sasser was scooped out of the dirt for the first out in the ninth. The closer then struck out the final two batters to run his season total for saves to 17, second best in the league.
Sioux City pitchers got away with seven walks, totaling 11 strikeouts to improve their season tally to 518, second best in the league.