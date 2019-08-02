LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Sioux City Explorers' winning streak came to an end on Thursday in the series-finale against Lincoln.
Lincoln starting pitcher Spencer Herrmann silenced Sioux City's offense, allowing only one hit in 7 2/3 innings, as the Saltdogs defeated Sioux City 3-0. The loss snapped Sioux City's 12-game winning streak.
During the 12-game winning streak, the Explorers were able to separate themselves from the rest of the pack in the South Division in the American Association.
Cleburne continues to hold the lead in the division with a 41-28 record, but the Explorers are only 1.5 games back with a 40-30 record. Kansas City is four games back of the Explorers at 35-33 and the Sioux Falls Canaries have fallen nine games back of the Explorers at 31-39.
Hermann walked two and struck out five in his 7 2/3 innings. Austin Boyle struck out the only batter he faced and Reese Gregory kept Sioux City scoreless in the ninth to get the save as Lincoln improved to 29-40.
Lincoln got on the board in the third inning when Joe Lytle scored on a groundout. Lincoln held onto the 1-0 lead until the eighth inning when the Saltdogs got two insurance runs when Curt Smith hit a double to score Forrestt Allday and Cody Regis.
Nate Samson and Dexture McCall had the only two hits for the Explorers.
Taylor Jordan fell to 4-9 on the season for Sioux City. He went seven innings, allowing three runs - two earned - on eight hits, walked two and struck out two. Ryan Flores pitched the eighth inning, walking one and striking out one.
After nine straight games, the Explorers got a travel day on Friday. Sioux City travels to Texas for three games starting on Monday.