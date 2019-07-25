SIOUX CITY – When he left Arizona State midway through the 2018 season, Sebastian Zawada wasn’t sure if he’d ever play baseball again.
Sixteen months later, Zawada is making the most of an opportunity with the Sioux City Explorers. And after his first-inning grand slam staked the X’s to a quick 6-1 lead Thursday night at Lewis and Clark Park, it paved the way to an 8-3 victory for American Association’s defending South Division champs over Gary.
Sidelined until early June due to a pulled hamstring, the power-hitting leftfielder added a double to his eighth home run of the season, helping the Explorers extend their second longest 2019 winning streak to six in a row.
“The last three or four games I’ve had a little bit of trouble getting a good pitch,’’ said Zawada, activated June 4 after fellow rookie Daytona Bryden was released. “When I left (Arizona State), I just felt like my best move was to step away. I got a couple of jobs and got a place of my own in Chandler (Ariz.).’’
Zawada couldn’t be happier with his decision to sign with Sioux City.
“It’s a great team,’’ he said. “I’ve been a part of a bunch of really good teams, but you get close quick out here. I can’t see myself playing for anybody else.’’
“We liked how the ball came off his bat in spring training,’’ said sixth-year Sioux City manager Steve Montgomery, whose team improved to 34-29 and remained second in the South, 3½ games behind red-hot Cleburne, now 37-25. “When things didn’t go our way earlier in the year, we gave him a shot and he took advantage of that and has really run with it.’’
Carlos Sierra, whose five starts since moving out of the bullpen have all been Sioux City wins, improved to 5-0 with a six-inning performance in which he allowed just five hits and three runs.
Relievers Jose Velez, Jr., Sam Held and Juan Aguilera each worked a scoreless inning to finish it up.
Gary put a run on the board in the top of the first inning, getting consecutive two-out singles by John Price, Jr., Tom Walraven and American Association All-Star Game MVP Colin Willis.
Sioux City answered in a big way, though, with the six-run first off Frank Moscatiello, a 23-year-old New Yorker making his third start for the RailCats.
Kyle Wren started the X’s biggest inning with a base hit through the left side. One out later, Nate Samson lined an RBI double to left-center, Jose Sermo blooped a base hit to right field, Drew Stankiewicz walked and Dexture McCall stroked a run-scoring single to right field.
Two batters later with the bases loaded, Zawada turned on a slider and sent a drive that caromed off the sign attached to the left-field fair pole, giving the X’s their quick 6-1 cushion.
Gary got two runs back in the top of the third, when Price followed a one-out walk with a two-run homer to left. However, the Explorers answered immediately with a solo homer by Drew Stankiewicz, two walks, a double by Zawada and a run-scoring ground ball by Dylan Kelly, the first batter to face reliever Colby Morris.
That was all the scoring as Gary managed just three singles and one walk in the final six innings while the Explorers were also blanked in their last four turns at-bat.
Kyle Wren had three singles to lead a 12-hit attack for the Explorers while Zawada and Dexture McCall each contributed two hits toward a win that sent Gary to 24-39 on the season -- apparently headed for just its second losing season in Manager Greg Tagert's 15 years at the helm.
The Explorers have one more game with Gary and then three with the Texas AirHogs before finishing off what will be a season-high 13-game homestand next Monday.