SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Explorers have had a winning streak of more than seven games 10 times in the franchise's history.
So it wasn’t a small achievement when the X’s made it to seven straight Friday night.
Putting up three runs in the sixth inning, the X’s erased a 1-0 deficit and forged a 3-2 victory over the Gary SouthShore RailCats to make it seven straight, matching the 11th best winning streak in franchise history.
Trailing 3-1 after Sioux City’s sixth-inning rally, the RailCats plated one run and had the bases loaded with one out in the eighth inning when reliever Nate Gercken got out of a major jam with a double play as Wilfredo Gomez lined into an inning-ending double play.
Justin Felix started the decisive sixth inning with a leadoff walk. One out later, Michael Lang’s double to left field put runners at second and third, setting up Nate Samson’s two-run triple that sent the X’s in front 2-1. Jose Sermo followed with an RBI single and Sioux City enjoyed a 3-1 advantage.
The RailCats made things far too interesting in the top of the eighth, which started with Alex Crosby’s base hit off Gercken. M.J. Rookard followed that with a double to right field and the tenuous lead seemed quite vulnerable.
John Price, Jr., made it a one-run game with a sacrifice fly. However, Gercken, who had allowed just two earned runs in 27 previous appearances, walked Thomas Walraven and Colin Willis before Gomez lined to shortstop Nate Samson and got an inning-ending double play.
X’s closer Matt Pobereyko came on to pitch a 1-2-3 ninth inning, picking up his 18th save to help starter Eric Karch collect his third win in a row.
The victory sent the Explorers to 35-29, remaining second in the American Association’s South Division, 3.5 games in back of frontrunning Cleburne, which improved to a 38-25 with its ninth win in 10 games after making it three wins in as many games in a visit to St. Paul.
Sioux City completed the three-game series sweep by defeating Gary lefthander Trevor Lubkin, the Cats’ top starter.
“It was nice especially against a guy who has given us fits all year,’’ said X’s Manager Steve Montgomery, who is trying to take his team to the playoffs for the fourth time in five years. “He had it going and we just found a way to put together an inning. Credit (starter Eric) Karch and the bullpen for putting things together.”
Karch, winning his third straight start, allowed just one run and six hits in seven innings before Gercken and Pobereyko each worked an inning to finish up. A 1-2-3 ninth inning gave Pobereyko his 18th save, second best in the league.
“He wants the ball every day and he thrives in the close situations,’’ said Montgomery. “We like what he’s been able to do, It’s going to take a team effort. Everybody’s gotta be pulling on the same end of the rope to get to those common goals.’’
The Explorers prevailed despite being outhit 8-7, getting two hits each from Lang and Samson. Four stolen bases, including two by Jose Sermo, definitely helped the cause.
Next up, the X's closing out a season-high 13-game homestand with a three-game series with the Texas AirHogs, who had won four games in a row before three straight losses in a row sent their league-worst record to 15-48.