SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Jose Sermo hit two long balls and Sebastian Zawada hit a two-run shot, but that was all the offense Sioux City had as they lost for the second straight game to the Canaries 8-4 on Saturday.
Zawada hit his team-leading sixth home run of the season in the second inning with a man aboard to give the X’s their first lead of the weekend series, 2-0.
Sioux Falls answered right back, however, as Alay Lago singled and Clint Coulter doubled, immediately threatening to tie the game. An Andrew Ely base knock brought home Lago, giving Ely his fifth RBI of the series.
Taylor Jordan, the X’s starter, seemed as though he would get out of the inning after a quick ground out and strikeout kept the game 2-1. But Brett Vertigan hit a chopper back up the middle that Jordan made an attempt at and tipped off his glove. That tip knocked just enough momentum off the ball that Drew Stankiewicz was unable to get the out at first in time, allowing the tying run to score making it 2-2.
Jordan (3-6) tossed six innings, allowing eight runs, five of them being earned, on nine hits while walking two and striking out five. He ended up taking the loss for the Explorers.
Sermo hit the first of his two home runs in the top of the third as the solo blast to center gave the X’s the lead right back 3-2.
Sioux Falls took the lead for good in the fifth with a three-run inning. After a leadoff walk to Graham Low, Jordan Ebert and Kevin Taylor hit back-to-back singles, with Taylor scoring Low on his. Burt Reynolds was hit by a pitch to load the bases before Lago scored to go-ahead run on a base hit to left, making it 4-3. A ground ball to short by Clint Coulter produced an out but not the double play the X’s needed, allowing a run to score making it 5-3 Birds.
That was enough for Luis Pollorena (3-1), the bullpen arm making his first start of the season. He went six innings, allowing four runs on five hits, striking out five and walking one as he earned the win.
Sermo answered the Canaries rally with his second long ball of the day. Going the opposite way to right field to cut the deficit for Sioux City to 5-4.
But the Canaries put the game away in the seventh by scoring three times. A rare error by Nate Samson started the rally for Sioux Falls, and back-to-back base hits gave the Canaries another run to make it 6-4. With runners at second and third, Ryan Flores, a former Canary, was called upon out of the pen for the X’s and recorded two outs. For a moment it looked like he would be able to escape the jam. He intentionally walked Ely to load the bases to face Josh Rehwaldt. Rehwaldt made the X’s pay for that decision, lining one into center field to drive home two and put Sioux Falls ahead 8-4.
The Canaries bullpen pitched three scoreless innings, once stranding the bases loaded in the seventh with the X’s trailing just 5-4.