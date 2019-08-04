GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — For the second consecutive game on Saturday, the Texas Airhogs defeated the Sioux City Explorers 2-1 on a game-ending hit.
Yang Jin hit a line drive to centerfield in the ninth inning that went just past the reach of Sioux City's Drew Stankiewicz to give the Airhogs their fourth consecutive win.
Both teams scored early in the game.
The Explorers didn't waste any time getting their lone run on the board. Kyle Wren scored on a two-out single from Jose Sermo to put the X’s up 1-0 in the top of the first.
Sioux City, however, only put one base runner on after the third inning. That came on a ninth-inning walk by recently-signed Jeremy Hazelbaker.
Texas' first run came in the third inning, as Jonathan Moroney was able to reach on a single and scored on a two-out hit by Matt Dean to make it 1-1.
Pete Tago, who made his fifth start of the season for the Explorers, earned a no-decision. Tago tossed seven innings of one-run ball while scattering seven hits and a walk and striking out six.
Nate Gercken took the loss for the Explorers. He allowed the game-winning run on two hits. He did earn a strikeout in 2/3 of an inning.