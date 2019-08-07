SIOUX CITY – Hanging a loss on St. Paul Saints ace Eddie Medina has been challenging enough this season for the righthander’s American Association rivals.
It got even more difficult Wednesday night at Lewis and Clark Park, but the red-hot Sioux City Explorers found a way to get it done, posting a walk-off 3-2 victory on Sebastian Zawada’s game-winning sacrifice fly after loading the bases with one out in the bottom of the ninth.
The fourth win in a row and the 16th in their last 18 games pulled Sioux City within a game of first-place Cleburne (45-30) in the Association’s six-team South Division as the frontrunning RailRoaders dropped a 5-2 verdict to third-place Kansas City (36-37).
It was the second 3-2 verdict for the X’s in the first two games of a three-game series between longtime rivals.
“These two games have had a little bit of a playoff feel to ‘em,’’ said sixth-year Explorers Manager Steve Montgomery, whose team is trying to reach the league’s four-team postseason chase for the fourth time in five years. “That’s because both teams are battling their (butts) off to get there.’’
The X’s, now 44-31, are still six games up in the loss column on Kansas City and look to be in a strong position to win one of the two playoff spots in the South.
They erased a 2-0 deficit in this one with a two-run sixth-inning single from Drew Stankiewicz.
Then, in the ninth, Jose Sermo drilled a leadoff single to right-center field and Stankiewicz dropped down a sacrifice bunt attempt that turned into another base hit. Dexture McCall successfully bunted both runners over and then Dylan Kelly was issued an intentional walk, loading the bases.
Zawada, a rookie outfielder, worked the count to 3-2 and then lofted a fly ball to deep center field, easily far enough for Sermo to tag up and score the winning run.
Rookie lefthander Andrew Chin retired only six of the 14 batters he faced, walking five of them, and Montgomery was forced to dip into his bullpen early. Sam Held led that brigade with four shutout innings, allowing just one hit before Ryan Flores reeled off five outs in a row and Tyler Fallwell picked up the final four to hike his record to 7-4.
“Unbelievable job by those guys – Sam Held, ‘Flo,’ Fallwell,’’ said Montgomery. “That team (the Saints) is really good and we did a good job. You’ve gotta credit (catcher Dylan Kelly). He’s back there almost every game, putting the right fingers down and our guys are executing pitches.’’
St. Paul, second in the North Division despite slipping to 44-31, certainly looked to have the advantage with ace righthander Eddie Medina taking a 7-1 record and the league’s second-best ERA (2.56) to the mound. Medina has put together a pitcher of the year bid that features a May 31 no-hitter against Cleburne – a gem that came five days after he blanked the Explorers for 6 1/3 innings of a 5-0 triumph.
Chin, making just his third start, set down the first two batters of the game, but then he issued three straight walks and was fortunate to get out of the first inning with a 1-0 deficit on Josh Allen’s RBI single.
One more walk and three ground ball outs got Chin through the second inning. However, Young’s leadoff single and an errant pickoff moved Young to second and Brady Shoemaker gave the guests a 2-0 lead with a run-scoring single.
That was it until the bottom of the sixth when Adam Sasser walked to lead things off. Kyle Wren followed with a bunt on which replays showed he clearly was safe. Unfortunately, first base umpire Gabe Chavez missed the call and Wren barely opened his mouth before he was tossed from the game.
That looked like it might be a crushing turn of events for the hosts, who loaded the bases on a Nate Samson single and a two-out walk to Sermo. Stankiewicz, though, tied it at 2-2 with a two-run single through the right side.
Stankiewicz and Kelly each had two hits to account for two-thirds of six hits for the Explorers, who put their game-deciding rally together against reliever Mike Devine. St. Paul, meanwhile, was limited to four singles and managed only one base hit in the seven innings of work by the bullpen trio.