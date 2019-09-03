SIOUX CITY -- With a 100-game schedule stretching from May 16 to Sept. 2, Manager Steve Montgomery entered his sixth season with the Sioux City Explorers hoping there would be more games after all of that.
Things weren’t looking too promising when the X’s lost eight of their first 10 games and reached the quarter-pole on that slate with a disappointing 9-16 record.
This was a gritty baseball team, however, and their willful determination has been evident ever since that rocky start, pulling out one win after another with timely hitting and clutch pitching. And now, for the fourth time in five seasons, Montgomery’s club is one of four still alive in the chase to crown another champion in the 12-team American Association.
Thanks to a 9-5 victory Monday afternoon in Kansas City, Kan., the Explorers open a best-of-five league semifinal playoff series at home Wednesday against the Kansas City T-Bones. Game time is 7:12 p.m.
Kansas City (58-42) finished the regular season as the South Division winner while Sioux City (57-43) tied with Cleburne for second place, just one game behind. With an 8-5 season series advantage over Cleburne serving as the tiebreaker, the X’s punched their ticket and will also host Game 2 of the series on Thursday.
They’ll be hoping to turn the tables in a rematch from last year, when they were 71-29, winning nine games more than anyone else in the league, only to bow out with a nerve-wracking Game 5 loss. Kansas City, which had been that second-winningest team at 62-38, went on to win the title, upending St. Paul in a championship series that ended in four games.
“I think it just means the same two teams made it out of the South Division again,’’ said Montgomery, placing no particular significance to the rematch angle. “I think we have four, maybe five guys that were there and (Kansas City Manager Joe Calfapietra) has about the same amount. It’s a new personnel group for both of us and that’s the team standing in our way.’’
Rarely has a playoff pairing matched up two teams that have been squaring off for the lion’s share of the last two-plus weeks. Due to one of the league schedule’s more quirky wrinkles, the T-Bones and X’s met for only one three-game series in their 84 games and then went toe-to-toe a whopping 10 times over their final 16 starts.
Either team won five of those 10 contests and Sioux City came out of the season series with a 7-6 edge.
“We definitely know each other quite well right now,’’ said Montgomery, whose team dropped three straight heartbreakers before Monday’s win closed out a four-game series and officially yanked the rug out from under a Cleburne team that led the South for a major share of the season.
The RailRoaders, a second-year franchise, saw their division title hopes collapse with four one-run losses in their final six games.
“It comes down to a race to three games (wins necessary to advance),’’ said Montgomery. “That’s what it is. We’ve got to trust what got us here and what put us at this point. It doesn’t mean you don’t get creative. I think at this point the players are going to know that more’s at stake.’’
Carlos Sierra, 8-1 with a 3.21 ERA ranking ninth in the league draws the Game 1 start for Sioux City and Kansas City is expected to send out Dylan Baker (4-5, 3.56).
It’s the same matchup as the teams employed in last Friday’s series opener at Community America Ballpark, where Sierra didn’t figure in the decision after allowing only two hits in six shutout innings. Baker limited the Explorers to six hits and one unearned run in a strong eight-inning effort, getting credit for a win when third baseman Mason Davis erased a 1-0 deficit with a three-run homer off X’s closer Matt Pobereyko in the bottom of the eighth.
The T-Bones followed that dramatic triumph with two straight walk-off wins, both in extra innings. They walked it off 3-2 in 10 frames on Saturday and then charged back from a 5-0 deficit midway through the fifth inning Sunday to win 6-5 in 13. That marathon battle saw Pobereyko burned again for a costly homer, a two-run shot by Casey Gillaspie in the bottom of the ninth.
“I think it was a product of seeing a guy several times in your last 16 games,’’ said Montgomery “He left the ball up a couple of times and you have to credit their hitters, they didn’t miss it. He’s really fresh in their memory on how he likes to pitch. We also kind of know what they’re about.’’
Sierra is 2-0 with a nifty 1.19 ERA in three starts and one relief appearance against the T-Bones, striking out 22 batters in 22 2/3 innings while surrendering just 12 hits and six walks. Baker, in turn, has been Kansas City’s most effective starter against the Explorers with a 1-1 record and a 2.57 ERA in three starts, fanning 17 and walking only three.
Kansas City finished fourth in the league in batting with a .279 average while Sioux City, prone to a few lean stretches offensively, ranked only eighth at .269. The X’s did, however, score more runs (498) than the T-Bones (496), who left a league-leading 806 runners on base, 80 more than the Explorers.
Both teams boast pitching staffs with considerable strikeout potential. Sioux City, fourth in team ERA at 4.05, totaled 854 strikeouts while Kansas City, sixth at 4.32, fanned 883 as the South rivals wound up third and second, respectively, to a league-high 895 for the Chicago Dogs.