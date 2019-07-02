SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Explorers have announced today that they have sold the American Association contract of RHP Jason Garcia to the Tampa Bay Rays.
Garcia through the 2019 season lead the American Association with eight victories through his nine starts. He was constantly a source of wins on an Explorers team that had a rough start to the season. He also ranked fourth in the league with an ERA of 2.73 among qualified pitchers. His 56 innings ranked for fifth and his 51 strikeouts were third best.
He earned four quality starts, never once during the season failing to pitch at least five innings. Through his 13 total starts with Sioux City, Garcia, tossed 85 innings, going 11-2 and held an ERA of 2.65. He struck out 75 while walking just 33 and held opponents to a batting average of .228. He allowed only more than three runs just twice in his nine starts of 2019.
His best moments as an Explorer perhaps came against the Texas Airhogs. On August 29th, 2018 he tossed a complete game shut out over the Airhogs, allowing just two hits total while striking out seven. And on May 28th, 2019 he threw seven innings of shut out baseball allowing again just two hits while striking out 10.
Garcia was drafted in the 17th round of the 2010 MLB Draft by the Boston Red Sox out of Land O’Lakes High School in Florida. He would spend five seasons with the Red Sox organization bouncing around different levels of A-Ball. In 2014 Garcia would be selected by the Houston Astros in the Rule 5 draft and then traded to the Baltimore Orioles.
With the Orioles, Garcia would make their opening day big league roster in 2015. That season Garcia appeared in 21 games out of the bullpen throwing 29.2 innings and holding an ERA of 4.25.
After those 21 appearances however Garcia would be sent down to AA, Bowie and would spend three seasons with the Baysox, before ending up with the Hartford Yard Goats, the AA affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, his final stop in affiliated ball before joining the Explorers.
In his career Garcia has appeared in 208 games, starting 99 of them. He’s thrown 669 innings holding an ERA of 4.67 with 551 strikeouts, a K/9 of 7.4.