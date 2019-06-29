LINCOLN, Neb. — The first pitch temperature on Friday was 99 degrees when the Explorers took on the Lincoln Saltdogs. And the X’s were as hot as the weather as they beat Lincoln by a final score of 13-8.
Sioux City and Lincoln traded runs in the second inning for a tie game 1-1 when it went to the third and that’s when Sioux City struck for 12 unanswered runs in three innings.
Jose Sermo lead the way offensively for Sioux City collecting three hits and five RBIs in the contest. The big hit for Sermo came in the fifth on a two out grand slam, the fourth grand slam Sermo has hit while wearing an Explorers uniform. He also drove in a run in the third with an RBI single and had a double in his final at bat, ending up just a triple short of the cycle on the night.
Just as good for Sioux City was their starting pitcher Jason Garcia. Garcia (8-1) picked up his league leading eighth win of the season as he went seven innings, allowing six runs on five hits striking out five. Garcia tossed 119 pitches in the game in a gutsy attempt to save the Explorers bullpen that had been used heavily the previous night.
Lincoln would fight back in the game after trailing 13-1 scoring seven unanswered runs but it never felt like the victory was in jeopardy for the Explorers. Lincoln’s offense was powered by three home runs from the heart of their order. Cody Regis hit his 11th of the season, a two run shot in the sixth. And Curt Smith and Randolph Oduber both added solo dingers.