SIOUX CITY – Taylor Jordan’s three seasons with major league service still have the 30-year-old righthander hungry for a chance to make it back to “The Show.’’
Friday night at Lewis and Clark Park, that resolve was once again evident as the former Washington Nationals pitcher turned in his second complete-game shutout of the season, blanking the Sioux Falls Canaries 4-0 at Lewis and Clark Park.
The ninth win in their last 10 games pulled the Sioux City Explorers within a game of the first-place Canaries in the American Association’s South Division standings. And all of that has happened in just 10 days since the X’s, now 18-17, reached the 25-game mark with a disappointing 9-16 record.
Two hits each by Dylan Kelly and Kyle Wren led a nine-hit night for the Explorers, who got the only runs of the contest in a four-run fifth inning.
“It was a dominant performance against a team that is leading the league in hitting (Sioux Falls, 18-15, came into the three-game series opener batting .305),’’ said Sioux City Manager Steve Montgomery. “He wasn’t pitching anything the same way, he was locating both sides of the plate and it was just a fabulous performance by him.’’
“He’s been feeling it,’’ said Kelly, the X’s third-year catcher. “He’s one of the quiet killers on our team. That guy works harder than anybody. He has been putting in some serious work – hours that people wouldn’t see early in the morning and late at night. So, credit to Taylor.’’
Kelly 2-for-3 night hiked his batting average to .252 and gave him a .347 average (25 of 72) in 23 games since an abysmal 2-for-35 (.057) start 12 games into the schedule.
“Whenever I’m not playing well, I try not to think about it,’’ said Kelly. “I just try to play good defense and the hits will come. I believe in myself and I believe in putting in the work I have (with coaches Matt Passerelle and Derek Wolfe).’’
Searching for offense to back Jordan, the Explorers squandered scoring chances in two of the first three innings.
Michael Lang, mired in a career-worst 1-for-36 skid over the last eight games, came up with a one-out double to deep center field in the first inning. However, Lang’s teammates failed to pick him up as the rallied fizzled on a pair of pop-ups.
In the third inning, base hits by Zawada and Wren put runners at the corners with one away. This time, the Canaries got out of it when Lang flew out to leftfielder Mike Hart, whose throw to the plate beat Zawada to complete an inning-ending double play.
The X’s, though, broke through in the fifth frame, which started with four consecutive hits. A one-out triple by Drew Stankiewicz triggered the four-run rally and Zawada’s second base hit brought home the game’s first rub.
Third-year catcher Dylan Kelly followed with an RBI double off Sioux Falls starter Keaton Steele, Kelly’s teammate for two seasons at the University of Missouri and his roommate when both were seniors in 2014.
Wren added an RBI single and Nate Samson made it a 4-0 lead with a two-out single through the left side.
“The most important thing is today, collectively, we stayed through the middle of the field,’’ said Montgomery. “That’s where we need to stay. We don’t want to get pull-happy. We got some hits with runners in scoring position and staked Taylor to that lead. The rest was just him putting his team on his back.’’