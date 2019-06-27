SIOUX CITY – The Winnipeg Goldeyes won’t face the Sioux City Explorers again this season unless it’s a postseason matchup.
And, as entertaining as the teams’ seven regular season meetings have proven to be, the Explorers shouldn’t mind that at all.
Spotting American Association baseball’s only Canadian team an early 8-1 advantage, Sioux City charged back to make it a one-run game before bowing 9-7 Thursday night in a marathon battle at Lewis and Clark Park.
It was the X’s fifth loss in seven 2019 meetings with the Goldeyes, back-to-back league champions in 2016 and ’17 before missing the playoffs a year ago. And, with Kansas City splitting two games in Chicago to improve to 20-18, Manager Steve Montgomery’s team slipped to 20-19, falling one-half game off the pace in a wild South Division race.
Much like the first four Sioux City losses in the series, all of them one-run thrillers, this was yet another tight decision.
Veteran righthander Taylor Jordan, a former major leaguer with a 1.87 ERA in his last six starts, failed to make it out of the first inning, surrendering four hits, two walks and four runs.
“It was one of those freak things where (Jordan) just overheated,’’ said Montgomery. “The pulse was racing and he basically overheated. We got his temperature down when he got inside, but we’ve got to see how he is and see where he’ll be in the order (of the pitching rotation).’’
It was the third night in a row the Fish came up with multiple runs in the first at-bat.
Four more runs in the third, fourth and fifth frames opened up the big 8-1 margin.
Still, with a pair of home runs by Michael Lang headlining the comeback bid, the X’s scored four times in the fifth inning and twice in the sixth to pull within 8-7 with three full innings to play.
“We never gave up,’’ said Montgomery. “It shows a lot of heart for this team to fall behind 8-1 and then all of a sudden you’ve got the tying run at third base.’’
Jordan, the only pitcher in the league with two complete-game shutouts, had blanked Winnipeg 5-0 with a three-hitter on June 6, needing just 88 pitches in the finale to a four-game series at Shaw Park.
The former Washington Nationals starter, though, was out of kilter from the outset, walking the first two batters and then giving up three consecutive singles to fall behind 2-0. Another run crossed when Reggie Abercrombie bounced into a double play and then Jordan got the hook after Wes Darvill’s RBI triple made it a 4-0 game.
The Goldeyes didn’t take their foot off the gas pedal, plating three more runs against newly acquired Juan Aguilera and another off Ryan Flores.
Michael Lang homered in the bottom of the first to get the Explorers on the scoreboard. However, Willy Garcia, a former major leaguer, homered to lead off the third inning and the Goldeyes’ added two more runs when the first three batters in the fourth collected hits.
That rally saw Darville and Kevin Garcia sandwich singles around a run-scoring double by Darville and Alex Perez made it 7-1 with a sacrifice fly.
With Flores on the mound, Dominic Ficociello led off the fifth, fouling off a pair of 3-2 pitches before a homer to left field gave the Goldeyes an 8-1 bulge.
The Sioux City comeback, however, started with four runs in the home half of the fifth, featuring Lang’s second homer of the night, a three-run blast. A walk, a double by Kyle Wren and singles by Dylan Kelly and Nate Swanson helped slash the deficit to 8-5.
One out into the home half of the sixth, Winnipeg relieved starter Kyle Johnson, a lefty, with another southpaw, Tyler Garkow, and the X’s greeted him three extra-base hits in four at-bats. Drew Stankiewicz and Sebastian Zawada belted back-to-back one-out doubles to plate one run. Two batters later, Wren’s triple pulled the hosts within 8-7.
The only run in the game’s final three innings, though, was a big eighth-inning insurance run for the Goldeyes in the eighth inning. Doubles by Kyle Martin and Alex Perez produced that tally and marked the first run allowed by lefty reliever Jose Velez, Jr., in his last 12 appearances.