SIOUX CITY -- These Sioux City Explorers aren’t going down without a fight.
Dylan Kelly ripped a 0-2 pitch to center field to score the game-winning run as the X’s tallied two ninth-inning runs and pulled out a 3-2 victory over the Kansas City T-Bones in the rubber game of a big three-game series Tuesday night at Lewis and Clark Park.
“That is probably one of our best team wins,’’ said sixth-year Sioux City Manager Steve Montgomery, hoping to take his team to the American Association playoffs for the fourth time in five years. “From pitchers to (pinch-hitter) Justin Felix drawing that walk to (Joel) Davis being able to score. That was playoff baseball right there at it’s finest.’’
The win vaulted the Explorers into second place in the South Division standings at 48-39, one-half game in front of Kansas City (47-39) in the chase for the division’s second playoff berth.
“I’m just so proud of the guys, how they were fighting till the end,’’ said Montgomery, whose team has six games left on a nine-game homestand that wraps up the team’s home schedule for the season. The homestand is followed by seven straight road games as the race for two South Division playoff berths continues.
Walks to Dexture McCall and Felix launched the game-deciding two-run ninth for the Explorers. Sebastian Zawada’s run-scoring single erased a 2-1 deficit and then Kelly’s base hit to center produced the walk-off victory.
“You’re missing some good baseball if you’re not down here at Mercy Field,’’ said Montgomery, whose team plays three home games with division-leading Cleburne before another three games Saturday through Monday against Kansas City.
The Explorers grabbed the early lead when Nate Samson drew a two-out walk in the first inning and then stole second before Jeremy Hazelbaker came through with a clutch run-scoring single.
That held up until the sixth inning, when Shawn O’Malley ripped a two-out double and tied things up when former major leaguer Christopher Colabello delivered a game-tying single to make it a 1-1 contest.
Kansas City slugger Casey Gillaspie led off the seventh inning with a big double and it sent the T-Bones in front when Danny Mars’ ground ball out advanced Gillaspie and he scored on Christian Correa’s sacrifice fly
“We can’t keep our foot off the gas pedal,’’ said Montgomery, who got 5 2/3 innings from starter Carlos Sierra, who allowed just one run. Nate Gercken surrendered the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, but Alex House and Jose Velez, Jr., each had one shutout inning to keep the T-Bones at bay.
“I couldn’t be more proud just to be around these guys and how much work they put into it,’’ said Montgomery. “It’s a lot of fun. I always say it, but this is my second home. This is what I was hired to do was to bring this situation to our fans.’’
Velez got credit for the win, striking out three of the five batters he faced, while Carlos Diaz took the loss for Kansas City after starter Dylan Baker gave up just one run on five hits in the first 7 2/3 innings, striking out seven and walking only two
The Explores managed just seven hits with two each by Kelly and Jeremy Hazelbaker, but the T-Bones totaled only six in an error-free contest.