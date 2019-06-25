SIOUX CITY – As hot as the Sioux City Explorers are these days, nobody seemed fazed when the Winnipeg Goldeyes jumped out to a 3-0 first-inning lead Tuesday night at Lewis and Clark Park.
After wiping out deficits of 3-0 and 5-3, the Explorers claimed a 6-5 victory after all-star shortstop Nate Samson blooped an RBI single in the eighth inning for his third hit of the night.
Collecting base hits in all eight innings they batted, the X’s won for the 11th time in their last 12 games, grabbing a half-game lead in American Association baseball’s six-team South Division.
Sioux City, seeking its fourth division title in five years, is now 20-17 after winning just nine of its first 25 games, while Kansas City moved up to sole possession of second place at 19-17. Lincoln dropped out of a tie for the division lead, slipping to 19-18 and Sioux Falls fell to fourth as a sixth consecutive loss left the Canaries at 18-18.
“It’s a huge series for us right now, especially losing three out of four in Winnipeg,’’ said Samson, whose teammates lost three one-run decisions in Winnipeg in early June before salvaging the finale to a four-game series. “We’re trying to make a push and separate ourselves (from the rest of the division).’’
Winnipeg reliever Marcus Crescentini walked the first three batters in the bottom of the eighth before Samson’s looping fly ball down the right-field line dropped in for the go-ahead run.
“It’s the Sioux City of old, you know?’’ said Samson, whose teammates rallied from a 6-0 first-inning deficit to post a 7-6 win earlier this season.
X’s starter Max Duval got off to a horrendous start, failing to retire any of the first four batters in a first inning that saw the Goldeyes score three times with a big helping hand from three bases on balls.
Alex Perez started it off with a four-pitch walk and newly acquired Tyler Hill sent the second pitch he saw over the left-field wall for a quick 2-0 lead. Duval surrendered two walks and a base hit while retiring only one of the next four batters. So, he was fortunate to get out of the inning with a 3-0 deficit on Wes Darvill’s sacrifice fly.
The hosts got one run back in the bottom of the first after Kyle Wren drew a leadoff walk, stole second base and moved to third in an errant throw. Two batters later, Nate Samson’s base hit drove Wren home.
One out into the home half of the second, the Explorers put four straight runners on base with two singles and a pair of walks off Winnipeg’s Parker French. Sebastian Zawada, the fourth batter of the inning, singled home one run and then Kyle Wren beat a double play relay to knot the score at 3-3.
After settling down to retire nine of 10 batters in three scoreless innings, Duval gave up a one-out double to Hill in the fifth inning and then a two-out homer to Dominic Ficociello to give the guests a 5-3 advantage.
Back came the X’s, though, tying it up with a pair of unearned runs in the next half-inning. Michael Lang led it off with a walk, but French retired the next two batters before Adam Sasser reached on an error by Ficociello, the third baseman. Dexture McCall came through in the clutch, droving a two-run triple to right-center to make it a 5-5 contest.
A golden opportunity to finally take the lead was wasted in the sixth after Zawada’s leadoff double was followed by Dylan Kelly’s second base hit of the night.
One out later, Lang’s second free pass in as many innings loaded the bases with only one out. With defending league batting champ Nate Samson stepping to the plate, Sioux City seemed destined to do some damage. Unfortunately, Samson, one of the most difficult American Association hitters to strike out, was fanned on four pitches by reliever Mitchell Aker. Then it was Jose Sermo, a shadow of the threat he was as the 2018 league player of the year, popped up on a 1-0 pitch to end the inning.
Ryan Flores followed Duval with two shutout innings before lefty Jose Velez turned in his 13th straight scoreless outing, working the eighth and picking up the win. Then, it was closer Matt Pobereyko regaining a share of the league lead in saves with 11 with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.
“Our bullpen’s been doing an unbelievable job,’’ said Samson. “We can’t ask for anything better from them.’’
“There’s some things we have to learn in tight ball games, but the important thing is we got the ‘W’,’’ said Manager Steve Montgomery.