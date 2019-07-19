SIOUX CITY — Back on June 23, when steady rain halted play, the Sioux Falls Canaries had a 3-0 lead with the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the second inning.
Friday afternoon at Lewis and Clark, 26 days after that contest was suspended, the temperature was 26 degrees hotter and pretty much everything else was different, as well.
Bouncing back from a demoralizing loss Wednesday night, the Sioux City Explorers quickly erased that three-run deficit, matching a season high with an eight-run third inning that paved the way to a wild 13-9 victory against the I-29 rivals.
Carlos Sierra, a 24-year-old righthander from Cuba, had been on the hook for the loss after struggling last month in his first starting nod after pitching well out of the bullpen.
And, as luck would have it, it was Sierra’s turn again for this one and he wound up picking up the win, hiking his record to 3-0 in five starts since coming out of the bullpen. Now 4-0 overall on the season, Sierra had worked in relief 12 times before accepting his new role.
With the temperature at 94 degrees and the heat index over 110, the Sioux City bats heated up to match the X’s second highest run total of the season, getting three home runs for only the second time all season with strong breezes from the south.
“The ball was flying around here,’’ said Manager Steve Montgomery. “It’s so hot, the humidity’s high, but the air is so thin up top. I kept telling ‘em offensively, just keep it going, keep it going.’’
Fortunately, the Explorers did just that, scoring single runs in their final three turns at-bat against a strong Sioux Falls lineup that came up with two runs each in the final three innings to cut an 11-3 deficit down to just four runs. The Canaries came into the game batting .293, second best in the American Association.
Things got a little too interesting in the wake of Wednesday’s 9-6, 10-inning loss to Chicago, which erased a 6-2 deficit with four runs in the ninth inning.
“Defensively, I felt like we thought the game was over,’’ said Montgomery. “Yeah, things got hairy there in the ninth, but the important thing is we hung on and got the win. I felt like (a day off Thursday) rejuvenated our batters, which was good to see.’’
That sentiment was echoed by Dexture McCall, who drove in four runs with just the third four-hit game this season by a Sioux City batter.
“I had a great dinner with my teammates and just to be able to get your mind off things a bit really helped,’’ said McCall, who two singles, a double and a home run.
Sierra helped spark the comeback, getting out of the second-inning jam when Kevin Taylor, the first batter he faced, was retired on a diving catch by Michael Lang. It was one of several excellent plays by Lang, the most notable of which was a sliding snag that picked up the game’s final out.
Adam Sasser opened the home half of the second with an infield single, his first of three hits, and then McCall sailed a rocket over the centerfielder’s head to make it second and third. Both runners came home with a ground ball out and a base hit by Sebastian Zawada cutting the Sioux Falls lead to 3-2.
The X’s then roared in front to stay, getting seven hits in their eight-run third inning, which featured home runs by Drew Stankiewicz and Kyle Wren, each with a runner on base.
Like Sasser, Nate Samson had a three-hit game, boosting his batting average to .345 – five points better than his league-leading percentage from last season.
Later Friday night, the teams launched their scheduled three-game series with a seven-inning contest.