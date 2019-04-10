SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Explorers announced that the club has re-signed pitchers Tyler Fallwell and Eric Karch to contracts. The 2019 season will mark Fallwell’s fourth season and Karch’s sixth season in professional baseball.
Fallwell had been a reliable arm out of the bullpen for the Sioux City Explorers during the 2018 season. He was third on the team in appearances out of the bullpen with 23 along with a 0.64 earned run average, which ranked second on the team. At one point during the season, he did not allow an earned run in 13 1/3 straight innings pitched, stretching over 10 appearances from May 30 to June 30. Through 28 innings, Fallwell allowed just 18 hits, struck out 33 and walked only 12 while opponents batted a mere .188 off of him.
Fallwell’s 2018 American Association contract was bought out by the Philadelphia Phillies organization on July 16, 2018. He played for their A ball club the Lakewood Blueclaws.
During these past winter months, Fallwell took his talents down under as he pitched for the Melbourne Aces of the Australian Baseball League. While there, he didn't allow a single run over 14 innings. He allowed only eight of the 50 batters he faced to reach. Fallwell went on to punch out 17 hitters.
Fallwell was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the 19th round of the 2016 MLB Draft from Cochise Community College. Fallwell spent two seasons playing in the Royals organization, making it to Single-A in 2017. In rookie ball for the Royals, the righty owned a 2.35 ERA with 23 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
Karch turned in a fantastic 2018 campaign for the Explorers, taking over as the teams closer in the beginning of June. Karch recorded 21 saves for the X’s, good for third most in the American Association. The 21 saves are also good for third most in Explorers single-season franchise history. Karch finished the season with a 2.26 ERA in 41 games. He racked up 61 strikeouts in 43 2/3 innings pitched while allowing just 16 walks.
The Minnesota Twins purchased Karch’s contract on January 11, 2019. He reported to spring training with the Twins.
Karch was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 22nd round of the 2014 MLB Draft from Pepperdine University. Karch spent two seasons in the Pirates organization before being signed by the Los Angeles Angels in 2016. Karch pitched the 2016 and 2017 seasons in the Angels organization, reaching as high as Double-A in 2017. The Fresno, CA native appeared in 19 games for the Double-A Mobile BayBears in 2017, posting a 2-2 record with a 2.06 ERA. In his first four professional seasons in affiliated ball, Karch has accumulated 127 strikeouts to just 35 walks.
With the signing of Fallwell and Karch, the Explorers now have 20 players (12 pitchers, eight position players) signed to 2019 American Association contracts.
The Explorers 2019 home opener will be Thursday, May 16 versus the Lincoln Saltdogs in a 7:12 p.m. contest.