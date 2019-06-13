SIOUX CITY – If you didn’t like the way the Sioux City Explorers swung the bats in their first 25 games, it’s looking like the remaining three-fourths of a 100-game schedule could witness a significant turnaround.
Following up a 9-1 romp after rapping 17 hits Wednesday night, the X’s were still wearing their hitting shoes, totaling 15 hits in an 9-2 win Thursday night over the Lincoln Saltdogs.
Finishing off a seven-game homestand with decisive victories in back-to-back games, Manager Steve Montgomery’s team provided plenty of run support for rookie pitcher Jonathan McKinney.
One of the youngest players in Sioux City’s 27-year franchise history, McKinney weathered six walks and went two outs into the seventh inning while picking up a win in his first professional appearance
The 21-year-old righthander, who allowed only three hits, was coming off a senior year in which he helped Georgia Gwinnett from suburban Atlanta reach the NAIA World Series for the last two years in a row.
Defending league batting champion Nate Samson, coming off three-hit games in two of the last three nights, delivered Sioux City’s first four-hit night of the year with a single, two doubles and a triple.
Meanwhile, centerfielder Kyle Wren was also three-fourths of the way to the cycle, collecting a single, triple and a home run, all in the first three innings.
“I felt the first 10, 11 games I was just crushing balls and could easily have been hitting .400,’’ said Wren, whose father is a longtime baseball executive who serves as the general manager of the Baltimore Orioles and Atlanta Braves. He is currently a vice-president with the Boston Red Sox.
“I think the last week or so we’ve been playing better,’’ said Wren, who has five years of experience at the Class AAA level. “We’ve had a few things not go our way, but our offense is starting to click.’’
Like Wednesday’s breakout effort, roughing up 32-year-old veteran John Brownell, the Explorers once again swung the bats impressively against a quality starter. Lincoln’s Nick Tepesch, a veteran who has pitched for four different major league teams, entered his sixth start with a 4-1 record that included an impressive season debut win over the X’s in which he worked six shutout innings.
McKinney’s debut began rather imauspiciously as he walked the first two batters he faced and both of them came around to give the Saltdogs a quick 2-0 lead.
The Explorers, though, were quick to answer, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first, two in the second and one in the third to grab a 6-2 lead.
Wren started the prompt Sioux City rebuttal, lofting a leadoff first-inning homer over the right-field wall. Two batters later, Samson tripled, holding his ground when Jose Sermo poked a single into shallow left field. A ground ball got Samson erased at home plate, but Dexture McCall sent the X’s in front 3-2 with a two-run single to right-center field.
Wren followed a leadoff walk to Dylan Kelly with a run-producing triple down the right-field line. Two batters later, Samson singled Wren home to make it 5-2.
Drew Stankiewicz delivered a one-out double in the third inning and it became a 6-2 advantage when Kelly’s sharply hit ball caromed off the glove of first baseman Cody Regis for an RBI single.
Doubles by Michael Lang and Samson plated the first of two runs in the sixth inning and Stankiewicz later capped off his second three-hit game in as many nights with an RBI single.
Samson’s fourth hit came in the eighth, when he led off with his second double. Two batters later, newly acquired rookie Adam Sasser made it a 9-2 contest with a sacrifice fly.
The first-inning runs were the only damage against McKinney, who earned high praise from Manager Steve Montgomery.
“who allowed just three hits in 6 2/3 innings.
“He had nerves in the first inning, it happens almost every time (with professional baseball newcomers),’’ said Montgomery. “He settled in. There’s some things that we see that we need to clean up with him, but you’ve gotta give the kid a lot of credit because he battled.’’
“We’re starting to swing the bats. When we swing the bats and we get baserunners on, it supplies pressure on the pitcher because everybody knows we play a wide-open style and we’re going to be aggressive, trying to steal bases, take extra bases. What’s so imperative to this team is getting on base. When guys try to be a hair quicker, the ball gets elevated and we’re able to drive balls into the gaps.’’