KANSAS CITY, Kan. – The Sioux City Explorers are one win away from the American Association championship series with two chances to get it done.
Veterans Nate Samson and Jose Sermo led another big night for the offense and the Explorers turned back the Kansas City T-Bones here Saturday night to take a 2-1 lead in a best-of-five league semifinal playoff series.
Samson and Sermo each drove in three runs and collected three hits apiece to help power a 14-hit attack while Dylan Kelly’s two hits drove in the other two runs for Manager Steve Montgomery’s team.
The X’s blew the game open with a four-run ninth inning that featured a two-run homer by Samson, the league batting champion last season and its player of the year in 2016.
“Momentum’s good, morale’s good, the clubhouse is good,’’ said Samson, who has helped lead Sioux City to four playoff appearances in the last five seasons.
After losing the series opener 12-8 Wednesday night at Lewis and Clark Park, the X’s routed the T-Bones 11-0 in Game 2 Thursday. With this one, they have now piled up 27 runs in three games.
“We’ve been swinging the bat well in all three games’’ said Montgomery, the Explorers’ sixth-year manager. “You’ve gotta credit those guys. They have worked their tails off and we’re still hitting every day, we’re still grinding. They come out and put in the work every day and you see the fruits of the labor.’’
The early innings were prolonged and eventful.
Tommy Collier, a 22-game winner for the T-Bones over the last two seasons, walked Jeremy Hazelbaker, leading off the second inning, and Sermo followed with a run-scoring double to left-center field.
Walks were costly in the home half of the inning, as well, as X’s starter Pete Tago threw only one strike to the first two batters, putting Daniel Nava and Casey Gillaspie on base. Those both turned into runs after Sermo, the third baseman, misplayed a Christian Correa grounder to tie the game at 1-1.
Shawn O’Malley gave the T-Bones a 2-1 lead before they’d managed any hits. Then Tago was fortunate to get out of the inning after Ramsey Romano followed with a single for the hosts’ first hits.
The Explorers answered quickly with five hits in the top of the third but they only produced a pair of runs and a 3-2 Sioux City lead. Adam Sasser went the opposite way with a leadoff single to left field, Kyle Wren reached on a bunt single and then another infield single by Drew Stankiewicz loaded the bases.
Samson made it four hits in a row with an RBI single deep in the hole at shortstop, knotting things up. One out later, Sermo singled to right field to give the guests the lead.
Kansas City left multiple runners on base in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings, stranding three in the second and the fifth.
Meanwhile, Sioux City pushed its lead to 4-2 in the fifth after a leadoff walk to Wren. One out later, Samson’s second hit of the game was a sinking liner that diving rightfielder Stewart Ijames couldn’t corral. Hazelbaker was hit by a pitch, loading the bases, and Sermo got an RBI for the third straight at-bat with a groundout to the first baseman.
Tago lasted just 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four hits and five walks, but the only two runs he allowed were both unearned. Tyler Fallwell got the next seven outs. Jose Velez, Jr. retired four and closer Matt Pobereyko got the final three as the hosts were held in check the rest of the way.
Samson followed a one-out single by Stankiewicz with his homer in the ninth inning and the X’s added two more runs with a two-out walk to Sermo, a ground-rule double by Dexture McCall and Kelly’s two-run single.
“We’ve still got our hands full,’’ said Montgomery. “That lineup over there is just so capable of doing a lot. We need a big start (Sunday) out of (Taylor) Jordan and we need our offense to keep it going.’’
The series winner advances to a best-of-five title series against either Fargo-Moorhead or St. Paul, which rallied from a 4-0 deficit Saturday night to avoid a Fargo sweep and send the North Division series to a fourth game Sunday.