SIOUX CITY — It’s been a long summer for the Texas AirHogs and things weren’t getting any better Saturday night at Lewis and Clark Park.
Already 8½ games behind anyone else in the 12-team American Association, the AirHogs were a genuine pushover for the Sioux City Explorers, who rolled to a 12-3 victory that sent their season-high winning streak to eight in a row.
Nine stolen bases in the game’s first four innings definitely helped the cause as the X’s remained solidly in second place in the South Division race, improving to 36-29 on the season. Despite a season-best four game winning streak before losing three straight games in Winnipeg, Texas fell to 15-49 in the first of six games the teams are scheduled to play in their next nine starts.
Tying the league record for steals in a game with five full innings still to play, Manager Steve Montgomery’s team politely shut down the running game the rest of the way while piling up 15 hits and leaving 13 runners on base.
“We’re built to play in this ballpark and we’ve got to run,’’ Montgomery said. “I’ve always said we’ve got to take care of business at home and that’s what we’re doing (21-12 on the season at Lewis and Clark.
Lost in the mayhem was a solid start for veteran righthander Taylor Jordan, looking sharp for the second straight outing after struggling through a puzzling four-game skid. The former big leaguer went eight innings, allowing just two runs and five hits while striking out eight and walking only one.
“He’s a big leaguer, he knows what he’s doing,’’ said catcher Dylan Kelly, one of three Explorers who posted a three-hit night. “When he stays mentally locked in, I feel like he’s really a tough competitor and fun to catch.’’
Wren, one shy of a league record with four stolen bases, also had a three-hit night, as did veteran rightfielder Michael Lang.
The AirHogs plated single runs in the second and third innings, grabbing an early 2-0 lead, but the Explorers tied it with two unearned runs in the bottom of the third, then paraded home five runners in the fourth and four in the fifth to blow it open.
Wren reached on a one-out error, eventually scoring Sioux City’s first run after Michael Lang and Nate Samson followed with base hits. Lang, then, scooted home on a wild pitch.
Batting around in the third inning, the X’s zoomed to a 7-2 lead with their five runs on five hits and a walk. Jose Sermo headlined the rally with a two-run double. Wren, Samson and Drew Stankiewicz chipped in RBI singles to the breakout frame.
The four-run fifth, making it an 11-2 rout, started with rookie Sebastian Zawada’s home run to left field. It was the ninth ninth bomb for the rookie from Arizona State, now tied with Sermo for the team lead even though he missed the season’s first 20 games with a hamstring injury.
The eight consecutive wins now equals the eighth longest streak in the Explorers’ 27-year history. The record-smashing 2015 X’s hold the record with 14 in a row while the team has won 11 straight twice and 10 in a row another two times.
The streak is also the third longest in the league this season behind a 10-gamer for Fargo-Moorhead and nine straight by Chicago.