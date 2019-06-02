ROSEMOUNT, Ill. -- The Sioux City Explorers edged the Chicago Dogs thanks to timely hitting on Sunday.
The Explorers collected only six hits in the game but three scored runs. Sioux City took a 2-0 lead in the game’s opening frame on an RBI single by shortstop Nate Samson and an RBI triple by third baseman Jose Sermo.
The Dogs cut the lead to one on an RBI single by right fielder Victor Roache in the bottom of the second but the Explorers added insurance runs in the seventh and eighth innings.
Explorers starting pitcher Jason Garcia (4-0) earned the win after giving up just one earned in 6 2/3 innings of work.
Relief pitcher Matt Pobereyko pitched a scoreless final 1 2/3 innings to earn his fourth save of the season. Pobereyko has yet to surrender a run in his seven innings of relief over seven appearances this season.
Chicago wins pitching dual Saturday
For the second straight night, the Chicago Dogs used the long ball and good pitching to down the Explorers and guarantee themselves the series win as they defeated Sioux City 3-1 on Saturday.
Chicago began jumped out to a lead in the second inning when Kelly Dugan smashed a solo home run to begin the frame. Two batters later Jordan Dean hit his second home run in as many nights to make it 2-0 Chicago.
In the fourth it was again Dugan who doubled to right field with one out and was immediately chased home by a Victor Roache base hit into center. Dugan was able to score on a close play at the plate to make it 3-0 Chicago.
The Roache single was the final hit of the night for the Dogs as the Explorers pitching staff was able to no-hit the Dogs for the final 4 2/3 innings. Taylor Jordan (0-3) took the loss but was once again good for the X’s. He went six innings, allowed three runs on four hits while walking two and striking out nine. The nine strikeouts were the most he has had in a start for Sioux City.
The Dogs Jake Dahlberg was just as good. Dahlberg (2-0) went seven shutout innings allowing only four hits while not walking a single batter and striking out six.
Sioux City was able to keep the game from being a shutout with a last-ditch effort in the ninth. Nate Samson and Jose Sermo both walked to begin the inning and after a groundout advanced both, Samson scored on a sacrifice fly to center field by Luke Bonfield, making it 3-1 Chicago.