ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Sioux City Explorers will have to wait at least another year to win their first league championship.
Stymied by the pitching of the St. Paul Saints throughout six regular season meetings, the X’s continued to struggle for most of an American Association championship series that ended abruptly here Saturday night at CHS Field.
Chesny Young, who’d hit just six regular season home runs, launched a sixth-inning grand slam that erased a 3-1 Sioux City lead and the Saints finished off an impressive three-game sweep to win the fifth league title in their 27-year history with a 6-3 victory.
Four of those crowns, though, came in five trips to the finals in the old Northern League, which St. Paul and Sioux City both left to join the newly formed American Association in 2006.
This was the Saints’ first championship since 2004 and the first in their 14 seasons in the Association.
Sioux City, the smallest market in the league, is still chasing an elusive title and it has become an increasing source of heartache for sixth-year manager Steve Montgomery, who has had his teams in the playoffs four times in the last five years.
“It hurts,’’ said Montgomery. “You battle all season long, the ups and downs, the start of the season we had (2-8 and 9-16). The thing is everyone’s going to look at us and just remember these three games. It’s an empty feeling. We’ve still gotta get over that hump. We’ve got to put ourselves in this position as many times as we can.
“I want to get that celebration (the Saints and a raucous crowd) out there into Sioux City. You know that’s my goal. It’s no secret.’’
Jeremy Hazelbaker’s three-run homer in the first inning appeared to breathe a little life into a Sioux City bid that began poorly with home losses of 12-3 and 3-2 on Wednesday and Thursday.
And, indeed, veteran starter Taylor Jordan, a three-year major leaguer, still owned a 3-1 lead as his team headed into the home half of the sixth.
Jordan, however, retired just one of the Saints’ first four batters in the inning, surrendering two singles and his only walk of the night to load the bases with one out.
Rolling the dice, the Explorers turned to reliever Nathan Gercken, who’d been held out of the Explorers’ six previous postseason games due to some arm discomfort.
Gercken, who had a 1.92 ERA in 42 regular season appearances, second high on the team, wasn’t equal to the task. After allowing just one home run to the 195 batters he’d faced previously, he left his very first pitch up in the strike zone for Young, whose bases-loaded blast became another memorable chapter for a franchise with a very rich history.
“We threw a couple bullpens and he was feeling good,’’ said Montgomery. “There was depth to his sinker. He didn’t make a bad pitch, it’s just Chesny Young beat him to the spot. I thought with the sinker we could get a ground ball (and an inning-ending double play). It just didn’t happen.’’
Chris Baker, another of the Saints with a modest home run total during the season (four), got the hosts on the board in the third inning. After the grand slam, they added an insurance run in the seventh when Michael Lang drew a one-out walk and John Silviano capped off a three-hit game with an RBI double.
The Explorers were limited to just five hits for the second time in the three games in the series after batting only .215 and producing a meager seven earned runs in the teams’ six regular season matchups (St. Paul won four of those).
Veteran shortstop Nate Samson, whose 2019 campaign gave him the top three single-season hit totals in franchise history, reflected in positive fashion to another strong year for the X’s.
“That’s why we play the game, there’s got to be a winner and a lost,’’ Samson said. “That’s why I love baseball. There’s no ties. Every year you know that every team but one team is going to lose. We gave ourselves a chance and got ourselves to the dance and just fell a little short. But we come back strong every year.’’
St. Paul, which had a league-best 64-36 regular season record, finished off a postseason that started with two one-run losses and then an improbable six wins in a row.
“The biggest thing is I thought coming off that Fargo series they had so much momentum,’’ said Montgomery. “We could never stop it. Not only momentum, but they felt as though they were never out of any game.’’