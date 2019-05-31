CHICAGO -- The Sioux City Explorers win streak was snapped on Friday night in a 9-2 loss at Chicago.
Sioux City did have an early 2-0 lead in the first inning but the Dogs answered with two runs in the bottom of the first.
Chicago went on to score nine unanswered runs as the Explorers three-game winning streak came to a halt. The Explorers are 5-9 on the season and Chicago improves to 9-4.
Dean Green was 2-for-3 with two RBIs in the loss and Nate Samson was 2-for-4 with a run scored.
Eric Karch took the loss as he went 6 2/3 innings, giving up five runs on six hits. He did strike out eight batters.