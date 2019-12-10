Sioux City Explorers sign former Marlin Raudel Lazo

The time in the big leagues was brief but successful for Lazo. In just 5 2/3 innings over seven games, he had a 3.18 ERA, allowing only five hits and struck out five batters, allowing only two runs and allowing only two walks.

It was the only time Lazo pitched in the major leagues for the Marlins. The following couple of seasons saw him bounce between Double-A and Triple-A New Orleans. Despite a 1.78 ERA in New Orleans over 24 appearances in 2016, Lazo never got a call back to the big league club and in May of the 2017 season while in Double-A Jacksonville, he was released by the Marlins organization.

He was picked up by the Baltimore Orioles for the remainder of the season, finishing out 2017 with the Double-A Bowie Baysox, pitching in eight contests with an ERA of 4.35.

After 2017, Lazo elected for free agency. He did not pitch in professional baseball in the summer of 2018 but saw it bookended with winters spent in the Venezuelan Winter League and the Mexican Pacific Winter League. The 2019 season was the last time Lazo has pitched professionally when he was with Saraperos de Saltillo of the Mexican League. That time was brief as he appeared in only nine games with an ERA of 12.15.

Lazo has tossed 369 2/3 innings in 280 games. He holds an record of 28-21 and an ERA of 3.48. His 366 strikeouts are good for a K/9 of 8.9 and a BB/9 of 3.6.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0