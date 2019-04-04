SIOUX CITY – The Sioux City Explorers announced the club has re-signed infielder Nelson Ward and right-handed pitcher Taylor Jordan to 2019 American Association contracts.
The 2019 season will mark Ward’s sixth season in professional baseball.
Ward returns to the Explorers after making the opening day roster for the team for the 2018 season as their starting second baseman. But his promising season was unexpectedly cut short after just five games after Ward was injured for the season chasing a foul ball.
Ward was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the 12th round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of the University of Georgia. Ward would spend two years in the Mariners organization and in 2015 Ward hit .278 with 19 doubles, 13 triples, and nine home runs, while totaling 55 RBIs, 81 runs scored and 13 stolen bases in 122 games between the Mariners Single-A Clinton and Single-A Bakersfield affiliates.
Ward was traded the following off-season to the San Diego Padres for big league pitcher Joaquin Benoit. He spent the entire 2016 season playing for the Padres Double-A affiliate San Antonio Missions where he appeared in 123 games and stole 31 bases. The 31 stolen bases were good for second most in the entire Texas League.
Ward would spend the entire 2017 season playing for the AA Arkansas Travelers, appearing in 82 games where he owned a .265 batting average and a .339 on base percentage.
In his six-year professional career, Ward owns a career .253 batting average and a .339 on base percentage. Ward also owns an impressive career fielding percentage at .978, committing only 44 errors in 1,658 total chances.
Jordan was outstanding for the Explorers starting rotation during the 2018 season. In 15 starts for the X’s, he compiled a 10-2 record and an ERA of 3.29 over 95 2/3 innings. He rarely issued a free pass with a BB/9 of 1.9, while producing a K/9 of 6.9.
Jordan then signed with the Fubon Guardians of the Chinese Professional Baseball League on Aug. 8, 2018.
Jordan was drafted by the Washington Nationals in the ninth round of the 2009 draft.
Jordan bounced between Low A and High A ball for a couple of seasons before he broke out in 2013. Between High A Potomac and AA Harrisburg he made 14 starts going 9-1 with an ERA of 1.00. He earned him a promotion straight past AAA and on to the big leagues. Jordan made his first start on June 29, 2013. That season for Washington, Jordan would make nine starts going 1-3 with a 3.66 ERA over 51 2/3 innings to go along with a 5.1 K/9 and a 1.9 BB/9.
Jordan began the 2014 season in the Washington Nationals starting rotation. He made five starts.
The 2015 season began with Jordan a part of the Syracuse Chiefs, the AAA affiliate of the Washington Nationals. He made four appearances, one start and three trips out of the bullpen. In 17 MLB innings, Jordan went 0-2 with a 5.29 ERA.
Jordan began the 2016 season with the AAA Syracuse Chiefs. In three starts he had a 1.72 ERA in 15 2/3 innings. But his promising season was derailed by Tommy John Surgery. The injury cost him the rest of the 2016 season and all of the 2017 season. It was the second Tommy John surgery of Jordan’s career.
The Explorers now have 18 players (10 pitchers, 8 position players) signed to 2019 American Association contracts.
The Explorers 2019 home opener will be Thursday, May 16 versus the Lincoln Saltdogs in a 7:12 p.m. contest. Get in the game with the Sioux City Explorers by reserving your 2019 season ticket packages, flex ticket packages, or company group outing now by calling 712-277-WINS (9467).