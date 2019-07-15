SIOUX CITY – The temperatures are heating up and so are the Sioux City Explorers.
Tyler Fallwell posted his first win in three pitching starts and the X’s backed him up with a big night offensively, rolling to a 12-4 victory Monday night in the first game of the season’s longest homestand.
Jose Sermo punctuated a three-hit night with his third home run in four games while Kyle Wren delivered a pair of two-run singles as Manager Steve Montgomery’s team made it three wins in a row for the first time since June 22.
Climbing above .500 at 28-27, the Explorers snapped a nine-game Chicago winning streak that fell one game shy of Fargo-Moorhead’s league-high 10 in a row earlier this season.
Fallwell, who enjoyed a 2.22 ERA in 15 relief appearances, lasted two outs into the seventh inning, exiting with a 12-4 lead after delivering 126 pitches, a season high for Sioux City pitchers.
Sermo, whose batting average tumbled to .245 last Thursday, has gone 9 of 16 in the last four games, hiking the percentage 25 points to .270.
“You knew eventually he was going to snap out of it,’’ said Montgomery. “We had a lot of faith in what he’s able to do. We’re fortunate that he’s in our uniform. The biggest thing was him believing in himself, knowing we had his back, he was pressing so hard.’’
“It was just a matter of keeping it simple and trying to listen to (Montgomery) and (hitting coach Matt Passarelle) and keep it all together.’’
The X’s spotted Chicago to a 3-0 after a three-run second inning, but they answered immediately with six runs in the home half of the second, equaling their second biggest inning of the season.
Victor Roache drew a walk to lead off the Dogs’ second frame and then Jordan Dean’s one-out homer to left-center gave the guests an early 2-0 advantage. Gustavo Pierre followed with another base on balls, stealing second and making it a 3-0 contest on David Olmedo-Barrera’s two-out single.
The Explorers didn’t flinch, however, erupting for an impressive barrage in the home half of the inning.
Sermo, last year’s American Association Player of the Year, had struggled through the first half of the schedule. However, Sermo started the Sioux City comeback with a line-drive homer to left-center, his third round-tripper in the last four games.
One out later, Adam Sasser singled, Drew Stankiewicz walked and Sebastian Zawada blooped a base hit to load the bases. Chicago starter Jake Dahlberg, a winner in his last three starts, got the second out on an infield pop, but Wren restarted the offense with a two-run single up the middle that tied it up at 3-3.
It was the first of four consecutive one-out singles as Michael Lang, Nate Samson and Sermo followed with consecutive RBI singles that opened up a 6-3 lead.
Stankiewicz led off the X’s third inning with a triple before Dylan Kelly’s two-out double stretched the lead to 7-3.
Then, in the fifth, the Explorers scored four more times with just two hits. Stankiewicz singled with one out and then the hosts loaded the bases when Zawada was hit by a pitch and Kelly walked. Wren’s chased home another two runs with a double over the center fielder’s head and then an error two batters later allowed two unearned runs to make it an 11-3 cushion.
Zawada plated the 12th run in the bottom of the sixth, when Sasser drew a one-out walk, reached third on a pair of wild pitches and trotted home on Zawada’s bouncer through the left side.
Fallwell, who was 5-2 as a reliever, improved to 6-4, allowing five hits in the first six innings before three of the five batters he faced in the seventh rapped base hits. Juan Aguilera got the next four outs and then Nile Ball rang up the final Second baseman Edwin Arroyo, whose .247 average coming into the game was last among the regulars in a dangerous Chicago lineup, turned in a 4-for-4 night for a team that slipped to 31-23.
It was the first of 12 home games scheduled in a 15-day span for Sioux City, which will also attempt to finish up a suspended game from June 23 against Sioux Falls when the I-29 rivals open a weekend series Friday at 4:05 p.m.