SIOUX CITY – Playing some meaningful baseball in August was definitely a priority.
Now, the Sioux City Explorers are also winning those games, turning back the South Division-leading Cleburne Railroaders 5-3 Wednesday night at Lewis and Clark Park.
Jeremy Hazelbaker and Drew Stankiewicz had three hits apiece and the Explorers erased a 3-1 deficit while winning for the third night in a row and snapping a six-game Cleburne winning streak.
It was a win that couldn’t prevent Kansas City from pulling even with the X’s for second place in the South as the T-Bones swept a doubleheader with struggling Lincoln and improved to 49-39, same as Sioux City.
“This team, they want to play some postseason baseball and so do we as coaches,’’ said sixth-year X’s Manager Steve Montgomery, hoping to lead his team to its fourth playoff appearance in five years.
“We’ve gotta take care of business in this ballpark because this team is built for this ballpark,’’ said Montgomery, who Explorers are now 29-16 at home with five games left in their final homestand of the season.
“This is almost the playoffs before the playoffs,’’ said Stankiewicz, a slick-fielding second baseman who had a pair of run-scoring singles. It’s a team win. We kind of sat down and said ‘play for one another and have team hits.’ The last couple games we’ve really committed to that and it shows.’’
It was the fourth start of the year against Sioux City for Cleburne starter Jesus Sanchez, whose team lost a pair of 6-5 cliffhangers before he picked up a 7-5 win here last Friday.
Sanchez, eighth in the league with a 3.15 ERA coming in, surrendered three base hits in his first 13 pitches and fell behind 1-0.
Kyle Wren started it off with his franchise-record 11th triple on a drive to right field and Stankiewicz singled him home two pitches later. One out later, Hazelbaker’s single put runners at the corners. However, Sanchez struck out Jose Sermo and got Dexture McCall to line a 3-2 pitch to centerfielder Zach Nehrir to quickly squelch the rally.
X’s starter Eric Karch put up three straight zeroes against a Cleburne team that had scored multiple first-inning runs in its last six games. However, the converted closer lost his command in a three-run fourth inning, walking three batters to help the Railroaders grab a 3-1 lead.
Chase Simpson led off with the first free pass and John Nester singled through the left side. Ryan Brett’s sacrifice bunt got Simpson retired at third base, but Angel Rosa’s base hit loaded the bases and Karch issued back-to-back run-scoring walks to give the guests a 2-1 lead. K.C. Huth made it 3-1 with a sacrifice fly to deep centerfield.
Hazelbaker, coming off a pair of two-hit games that broke him out of a 6-for-46 funk, got the Explorers back within a run, launching the first pitch in the home half of the fourth over the right-field wall for a home run.
Then, in the fifth, the X’s scored twice to grab the lead. Dylan Kelly was hit by a pitch with one out, Wren reached on a bunt single and Stankiewicz stroked his second RBI single of the night to tie it up. Nate Samson followed with a comebacker too hot for Sanchez to handle and that was just enough to avoid a double play and allow Wren to score the go-ahead run.
Karch exited after Ryan Brett’s leadoff single and a shallow fly ball out to start the sixth inning. In came Tyler Fallwell, who had fanned 18 Cleburne batters in 9 1/3 innings over five previous meetings and Fallwell followed a base hit by Zach Nehrir with two more strikeouts.
Fallwell came right back in the seventh, as well, getting two more strikeouts while retiring three straight batters after a leadoff walk.
Seeking a little insurance, Sioux City got some when Stankiewicz rapped a two-out single in the seventh and Samson brought him all the way home with a triple into the right-field corner.
Nate Gercken worked around a base hit and a walk to pitch a scoreless eighth frame before closer Matt Poberekyo followed a leadoff walk in the ninth with three straight strikeouts. That earned Pobereyko his 24th save of the season, tying a team record set by Brett Reid in 2008.
“Part of baseball is just being accountable for what’s going on,’’ said Hazelbaker, a former major leaguer who has had seven hits in three games since placing blame on himself at a rare meeting of the X’s hitters. “The biggest thing is getting pitches you can handle and the past few games I’ve been getting some pitches I can handle.’’