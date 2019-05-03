SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Explorers 2019 spring training roster is set and the X’s will begin day one of spring training this Saturday (May 4th) at Mercy Field at Lewis & Clark Park with 27 players in camp (17 pitchers, two catchers, five infielders and three outfielders).
The Explorers open up camp on Saturday with practice from 11 a.m. 3 p.m. at MercyOne Field at Lewis and Clark Park. They will then play in their first of seven exhibition games on Sunday, May 5th in Huron, S.D. against the Sioux Falls Canaries at 6 p.m. The X’s and Birds face off again the following day in Yankton, S.D. at 6 p.m.
The following two days will feature practice from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The X’s then begin a three-day streak of exhibition games. Starting on Thursday, May 9, in Vermillion, S.D. with first pitch set for 6 p.m. The following day includes a road trip to York, Neb., to face the Lincoln Saltdogs at 6:30 p.m. And on Saturday, May 11 the Explorers travel to Moville for a youth clinic that begins at 2:30 p.m., followed by an exhibition game against the Sioux Falls Canaries at 5 p.m.
After a Sunday practice the Explorers take a trip to CHS Field in St. Paul, Minn., to face the St. Paul Saints in a two game exhibition series on May 13 and 14. Game one will be played at 7:05 p.m. and game two will be the next day at 11 a.m. The Explorers will wrap up the spring training schedule with a practice under the lights from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on May 15.
The X’s 2019 regular season begins at the friendly confines of MercyOne Field at Lewis & Clark Park on May 16 at 7:12 p.m. against the Lincoln Saltdogs. It is a four-game series to open the season and also immediately unveils the new start times for Explorer games this season. Games played Monday through Friday will begin at 7:12 p.m., Saturday’s at 6:05 p.m. and Sunday first pitches will be at 4:02 p.m. The start times represent the three area codes that make up the Siouxland region.
Tickets for the opening series and the entire 2019 regular season are now available and can be purchased by calling (712) 277-WINS (9467) or by stopping by the Explorers box office.
To view the 2019 spring training roster, please visit www.xsbaseball.com.