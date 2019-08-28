SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- Another great starting pitching performance followed up with a big night offensively lead to the Sioux City Explorers 14-4 demolition over the Sioux Falls Canaries.
The X’s got big time contributions from everyone in the lineup. All nine players in the lineup had either a run scored or RBI in the ball game. Six players had multi-hit games with four of them collecting three hits. And it was the bottom third of the order that did the most damage as they collected eight hits, drove in five runs and scored four times.
The Explorers scored twice in the first inning on an RBI single from Jeremy Hazelbaker that was followed by a triple from Jose Sermo. But the Canaries were able to cut the two-run deficit in half getting a run home on a Clint Coulter single. However, the Canaries left the bases loaded.
The Birds took a brief lead in the third with a two-run, two-out rally. Alay Lago doubled and was later driven in by Cloulter, who then was driven in on a double from Kevin Taylor, giving Sioux Falls a 3-2 advantage.
But the lead was brief as Sebastian Zawada crushed his 11th home run of the season in the top of the fourth. The two-run shot gave Sioux City a 4-3 lead.
Zawada went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, three RBIs and a run scored.
Sioux City tacked on another run on a Kyle Wren double to make it 5-3 at the end of four.
Taylor Jordan (6-10) made sure the X’s kept the lead. He tossed seven and two-thirds innings, allowing four runs on eight hits while striking out six and walking one. At one point Jordan tossed three straight no-hit innings.
Sioux City added a pair of runs in the seventh and another run in the eighth to go up 8-3. A Coulter home run in the eighth made it 8-4.
The Explorers then erased any doubts in the ninth inning with a six-run rally. Adam Sasser collected his third hit and second RBI of the game, continuing his assault on Canaries pitching. Sasser now has 16 of his 26 RBI’s on the season against Sioux Falls. Zawada had his third RBI of the game. Nate Samson finished off the rally with his sixth home run of the season, a three-run shot to make it 14-4.
With the win, Sioux City was able to stay a game ahead of Kansas City, who beat the Texas Airhogs. The X’s gained a half-game on the idle Cleburne Railroaders and now sit just a single game out of the division lead.