LINCOLN, Neb. -- The 2019 Explorers are currently in the midst of the second-longest winning streak in franchise history as they beat the Lincoln Saltdogs 4-3 in extra innings.
Lincoln struck first as the first two men to the plate singled to begin the bottom of the first after a ground out the Curt Smith brought home two runs with a base hit to centerfield to give Lincoln a 2-0 lead. The Saltdogs then collected a couple of singles to load the bases with one out but Eric Karch escaped with a shallow fly ball to left and a ground out.
Neither team scored again until the fifth. Sioux City was able to get a run after Dexture McCall walked to leadoff the inning, advanced to second on a ground ball and scored on a base hit from Sebastian Zawada to make it 2-1.
The Saltdogs, however, got the run back. A pair of walks began the bottom of the fifth and a base hit to left field by Josh Mazzola made it a two-run game again.
Sioux City tied the game in the top of the sixth thanks to some two-out hitting. Jeremy Hazelbaker and Justin Felix drew back-to-back walks which knocked Lincoln starter Ricky Knapp out of the game. Drew Stankiewicz then singled to center to score Hazelbaker and McCall followed with a single to score Felix tying the game 3-3.
Both starters received no-decisions. Eric Karch lasted 5 2/3 innings for the X’s, allowing three runs on seven hits with three walks and two strikeouts. Most of the damage done against Karch occurred in the first inning.
Knapp also went 5 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on only one hit but walked five and struck out two.
From that point on, it was a bullpen game. Tyler Fallwell did most of the heavy lifting for Sioux City, tossing three scoreless innings, allowing only one hit, two walks and punching out six. Nate Gercken added 1 1/3 innings on the mound, striking out two.
Lincoln responded with Austin Pettibone and Austin Boyle, who combined to throw three scoreless frames to send the game to extras tied 3-3.
Sioux City was able to scratch out a run in the 11th. Hazelbaker beat out an infield single to lead off the inning. Back-to-back walks loaded the bases with one out. Adam Sasser then smoked a hard line drive to second base. Ivan Marin slid to a knee to play the ball on a hop and he made the throw and out at second, but the relay to first to attempt and finish off the inning-ending double play was not in time as Sasser was able to beat it out, allowing Hazelbaker to score from third and give the Explorers a 4-3 lead.
Matt Pobereyko was able to lock down his 20th save of the season, stranding the tying run in scoring position by striking out Curt Smith to end the ball game.