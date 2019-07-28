SIOUX CITY — In one of the biggest player personnel moves ever for the 27-year-old Sioux City Explorers, 30-year-old right fielder Michael Lang has been traded to the St. Paul Saints.
The move coincides with the arrival of outfielder Jeremy Hazelbaker, a former major leaguer who played earlier this year in Korea.
Steve Montgomery, the sixth-year field manager and director of player personnel, informed Lang of the trade late Saturday night after the X’s hiked their season-best winning streak to eight games in a row.
Montgomery said the decision stemmed to a great extent on Lang’s impending status as a free agent at season’s end.
Should the former Rutgers University star have opted to play elsewhere, the Explorers would have received no compensation for his loss. Instead, the Saints have agreed to ship two unnamed players to Sioux City at the end of the season — players Montgomery and St. Paul manager George Tsamis have agreed upon.
“Obviously, this is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do not only as the Sioux City Explorers’ manager but in baseball period,’’ Montgomery said. “What (Lang has) meant to the community, what he’s meant to this team, what he’s meant to me personally as a manager, me personally as person.
“I understand it might not be popular in the town and with our fans, but baseball’s a crazy game sometimes. I hope over the past five, six years I’ve been able to garner some trust in the fans that what I’m doing is in the best interest of the Sioux City Explorers each and every time we make a move."
This move was something Montgomery has pondered over for some time.
“It was just hard," Montgomery added. "I mulled it over for two weeks and finally came to a package that I liked and then seriously started considering. Obviously, I had to have a replacement in tow (Hazelbaker arrived early Sunday). I didn’t want to sacrifice some games this season for the sake of getting a couple players for the future.’’
Lang is the only position player to don a Sioux City uniform in seven different seasons and his longevity has helped him establish new career records in a wide range of categories.
That list includes hits (642), games played (538), runs (432), doubles (106), triples (32), total bases (912), at-bats (2,135), plate appearances (2,421), hit by pitch (52) and strikeouts (473).
Lang was batting .279 this season with five home runs, 17 doubles, 47 runs, 12 stolen bases and 18 runs batted in. He was a mainstay on the two winningest teams ever for the X’s — the 2015 club that finished 75-25, best ever in the American Association, and last year’s 71-29 squad, fourth in league history for wins in a season.
Hazelbaker was a fourth-round draft pick in 2009, signed out of Ball State University by the Boston Red Sox.
The lefthanded hitting veteran is a native of Muncie, Ind., home to Ball State. He batted .429 with nine homers and 38 RBIs as a junior, his final season with the Mid-American Conference school, and his .550 on-base percentage ranked second in NCAA Division I.
Hazelbaker played 114 games with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2016, swatting 12 home runs, and logged 41 games with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2017, batting .346 while serving mostly in a pinch-hitting role. He has played in 1,146 professional games, which includes 371 at the Triple-A level and 345 in Double-A, posting a .260 career batting average with 122 career home runs and 267 stolen bases.