SIOUX CITY – This battle down to the American Association baseball wire just keeps getting more and more interesting.
Winning for the fifth game in a row, the Sioux City Explorers put up a 7-0 lead after five innings and still had to hang on by the fingernails in a 7-4 victory Friday night over the Cleburne Railroaders.
Sweeping a three-game series and finishing the season series with an 8-5 advantage over the South Division leaders from Cleburne (53-38), the Explorers improved to 51-39 and moved within 1.5 games of the division lead.
“Big win, big series for us,’’ said X’s manager Steve Montgomery, whose team plays seven of its 10 remaining games against Kansas City, the team that closes out the home schedule here with a three-game series starting Saturday night. “We need to carry it into the next series.’’
Kansas City, finishing off a four-game of the Lincoln Saltdogs with a 7-4, 11-inning win Friday night, comes into the weekend series tied for second place with the same record as Sioux City.
Sioux City righthander Pete Tago, a former first-round draft pick by the Colorado Rockies, pitched five shutout innings before giving up two runs in the sixth, his final inning of the game.
Despite exiting with a 7-2 cushion, however, Tago had to watch a bit nervously as the Railroaders scored two unearned runs in the eighth inning and then used a walk and a one-out single to bring the tying run to the plate in the ninth.
Tyler Fallwell, pitching for the third night in a row, surrendered that base hit before retiring Daniel Robertson and Angel Reyes on strikes to finish it out. Fallwell, the winning pitcher in a 12-game marathon Thursday, finished the season series with 24 strikeouts in a 11 2/3 innings.
Tago credited his strong performance to a change in his approach.
“I just decided to start mixing in my breaking balls and my change-up early in the game,’’ said Tago, now 4-3 with a 3.05 ERA. “Previously, I’ve been trying to get through the lineup with my fastball, but I didn’t have too much success with that, giving up two or three runs, putting our offense in the hole.’’
Kyle Wren’s four-hit night led a 16-hit night for the Sioux City offense, equaling the X’s fourth highest hit total of the season.
Wren and Drew Stankiewicz, the first two batters for Sioux City, greeted Cleburne lefthander Eudis Idrogo e home the first of three first-inning runs and then base hits by Dexture McCall and Sebastian Zawada plated the other two.
The Explorers kept the foot on the gas with plenty of baserunners in the next three innings, settling for one run in each of them and a 6-0 lead while leaving nine runners on base in the first four frames.
In the second inning, backup catcher Justin Felix opened with a triple and Kyle Wren promptly singled him home. A one-out single by Nate Samson put two runners aboard, but Idrogo left them both on base with a couple of comebackers.
Dexture McCall started the third inning with a bouncer that drew an errant throw from third baseman Chase Simpson, the league RBI leader. Zawada singled through the right side and Adam Sasser’s attempted sacrifice turned into a bunt single, loading the bases. One batter later, Wren’s third single of the first three innings plated an unearned run for a 5-0 lead.
Sermo’s leadoff double made the fourth inning look promising, as well. And it did add a run to the lead despite a strikeout and a ground ball on which Sermo foolishly tried for third base and was thrown out easily – the first of his two inexcusable baserunning gaffes in the game. Zawada reached on a bobble by the shortstop and Sasser’s second single of the night drove home McClure for a 6-0 lead.
Then, in the fifth, the first two Explorers struck out before Samson reached on an infield single and Sermo was hit by a pitch. Jeremy Hazelbaker’s single to center field made it a 7-0 lead, but Sermo once again wasn’t close in his bid to take an extra base, giving away the final out of the inning.
Tago gave up only one hit in the first five innings, a leadoff single to Daniel Robertson in the top of the fourth. He began to tire, though, in the sixth, when Robertson stroke another leadoff single. Angel Reyes followed with an RBI double to break up the shutout. Then, after fanning the next two batters, Tago yielded another run-scoring double by Ryan Brett to make it a 7-2 contest.
Adding to his running misadventures, Sermo, the third baseman, launched an errant throw that led Robertson lead off the Lincoln eighth with a two-base error. After a one-out walk, John Nester delivered a sacrifice fly and Brett added his second RBI double to pull the visitors within 7-4.
“We had a chance to really like bury them early and we let ‘em off the hook,’’ said Montgomery. “We’ve got to do a better job when we get that chance to really drive the nail in.’’