SIOUX CITY – The record is still a disappointing 9-15, but the frustrated Sioux City Explorers got a dramatic victory they sorely needed Monday night at Lewis and Clark Park.
Drew Stankiewicz bounced a hit-and-run grounder through the left side of the infield, driving home Nate Samson with the winning run as the Explorers opened a four-game series with a 2-1, 12-inning triumph over the Lincoln Saltdogs.
Even though Manager Steve Montgomery’s struggling offense was stymied for yet another night, the X’s were buoyed by a pitching staff that piled up 20 strikeouts, one of the top single-game totals in the 27-year history of the franchise.
Nate Samson, the defending American Association batting king, opened the final half inning with an infield single up the middle. One out later, Dexture McCall waited out a base on balls before Stankiewicz came through in the clutch, knocking home the winning run on a 2-2 pitch.
Personifying the anemic offense that has plagued the Explorers in the season’s first month, a golden opportunity for a walk-off victory was foiled in the 11th inning after the hosts loaded the bases with nobody out.
A rare break for this snake-bitten club saw Stankiewicz lead off the inning with a fly ball that barely dropped into fair territory for a double. A gamble paid off, then, when Luke Bonfield’s bunt on a two-strike pitch was also fair and Bonfield reached safely when the throw was deemed to have pulled first baseman Tyler Moore’s foot.
With runners at the corners and nobody out, the Saltdogs opted to walk Dylan Kelly and create a force at any base.
Austin Pettibone, Lincoln’s fifth pitcher of the night, struck out pinch-hitter Hunter Wood and then, with five Saltdogs playing the infield, the X’s Kyle Wren and Michael Lang hit harmless tappers that abruptly ruined the rally.
X’s starter Eric Karch allowed only a first-inning run in a seven-inning effort, leaving with the game tied 1-1. This strong outing for the X’s former closer followed eight shutout innings last Wednesday in Winnipeg, where he left with a 2-0 lead, only to see the Goldeyes burn new closer Matt Pobereyko for three ninth-inning runs in a 3-2 walk-off.
Lefthander Kyle Kinman dueled Karch brilliantly, getting one out into the eighth inning while also allowing just one run on four hits – two more than Karch surrendered while striking out nine batters.
Lincoln rightfielder Randolph Oduber scored the game’s first run after rapping a one-out single in the first inning. Seventh-year Saltdog Curt Smith, a 32-year-old native of Curacao, followed with a double and Oduber came home from third base on a groundout by league batting leader Cody Regis.
The Explorers answered in the third inning with a rally that easily could have yielded more.
Base hits by Kelly and Sebastian Zawada started things off and both runners moved up on a sacrifice by Wren. Lang’s infield single loaded the bases and Samson’s sacrifice fly tied it up at 1-1. Two runners were stranded, though, when Jose Sermo hit an infield pop-up.
That was all the scoring, though, until the 12th as Nathan Gercken logged four strikeouts and winning pitcher Tyler Fallwell fanned seven, combining for five shutout innings.
The 20 strikeouts were two more than the previous franchise record for Lincoln hitters. The Explorers’ record for strikeouts by the pitching staff was not immediately available.
Oduber, Smith and Regis accounted for six of the Saltdogs eight hits with two apiece. Meanwhile, the X’s totaled 11 hits, getting three from Samson and two each for Stankiewicz and rookie Sebastian Zawada.
It was the 15th time in the season's first 24 games that Sioux City's offense has been limited to three runs or less and only the third time such limited offense resulted in a win.