LINCOLN, Neb. -- A dramatic game that was decided on just two swings of the bat went the Explorers way with a 3-2 win over the Lincoln Saltdogs.
It was a Jose Sermo three-run home run in the eighth inning that won the game for Sioux City. After Dylan Kelly and Michael Lang reached on singles to put men aboard at second and third with two outs, Sermo came up with two outs in the inning and the Explorers trailing 2-0, needing just a base hit. Sermo did one better, crushing a ball the opposite way for a three-run homer to put the Explorers on top 3-2.
Lincoln had built a two-run lead off the two-run homer by Tyler Moore in the second inning. And it stayed 2-0 until Sermo’s blast in the eighth.
The two-run homer by Moore came off of Carlos Sierra and that was Sierra’s lone mistake of the night. Making his first true start in the rotation after spending the beginning of the season in the bullpen, Sierra tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing just three hits, walking two, allowing two runs while striking out nine.
Sierra received a no-decision as did the Saltdogs starter John Brownell. Brownell was in control of the X’s lineup tossing seven scoreless innings, allowing just six hits, a single walk and striking out eight.
The X’s bullpen was its usual dominant self. Tyler Fallwell (5-2) picked up the win tossing 1 2/3 perfect innings, striking out three. Jose Velez and Nathan Gercken combined the pitch a scoreless eighth and Matt Pobereyko picked up his 12th save with a scoreless ninth.