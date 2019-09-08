KANSAS CITY, Kan. – There wasn’t much talk of revenge or redemption. There was only a lot of joy and excitement as the Sioux City Explorers exorcised some demons here Sunday night at CommunityAmerica Ballpark.
Jose Sermo’s two-run triple ignited a three-run rally and the Explorers won a dramatic 5-2 victory over the Kansas City T-Bones in a 13-inning marathon that lasted four hours and 48 minutes.
The third win in a row after a 12-8 loss in Game 1 sends the X’s to the American Association championship series against either the St. Paul Saints or the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, who play a deciding Game 5 Monday night at CHS Field in St. Paul.
Sermo also had an RBI double in the first inning of a contest that was deadlocked at 2-2 from the eighth inning until Nate Samson stroked a base hit up the middle and Jeremy Hazelbaker beat out a bunt single. Sermo followed with a sinking liner that rightfielder Stewart Ijames tried to snag with a diving attempt, coming up short as the league’s 2018 player of the year reached third and the two baserunners both crossed the plate.
“(Ijames) was close and for a split-second I thought he was going to get it,’’ said Sermo, who went 6-for-16 and drove in a team-leading eight runs in the four games with the T-Bones. A year ago, the X’s athletic third baseman struggled through a 1-for-17 performance as his team lost to Kansas City in five games.
“Last year we had a better record (a league-best 71-29 compared to Kansas City’s 62-38 mark, second-best in the Association),’’ said Sermo. “We were a little bit (too) confident and we let our guard down. We didn’t want to let that happen again. Every pitch counted, every at-bat.’’
Dexture McCall added a sacrifice fly for good measure, providing a 5-2 cushion for closer Matt Pobereyko. It was far more than Pobereyko needed to finish up a brilliant four-inning relief stint in which he struck out seven batters and allowed only one baserunner on a two-out, 12th-inning walk.
Samson finished as the hitting leader for Sioux City, going 8 of 18 (.444), and the X’s outscored the T-Bones 32-10 after spotting them a 7-0 lead in the second inning of Game 1 – a contest that ended up in a 12-8 loss. They bounced back with an 11-0 rout on Thursday, then rolled 8-2 in Game 3 here Saturday before pulling out this one.
“This is a new team,’’ said X’s Manager Steve Montgomery, who has his team in the playoffs for the fourth time in five years. “The guys that stayed over (four position players, two pitchers), obviously it’s pretty gratifying, but a lot of the team wasn’t here. It’s surreal really. The guys were just defiant. They just found a way.’’
Poboreyko, who tied a franchise record with 24 saves during the regular season, helped keep his team afloat with his masterful relief effort, piling up 65 pitches with 42 for strikes. It was also a strong night for veteran starter Taylor Jordan, who allowed just one run on five hits in 6 1/3 innings.
“Once we scored, he said I’m not coming out of this game,’’ said Montgomery, whose team managed to win despite striking out a whopping 17 times. “He did an unbelievable job.’’
T-Bones starter Jon Perrin issued back-to-back two-out walks in the first inning. The second of those went to Hazelbacker after the X’s rightfielder had a potential two-run homer ruled foul. Sermo salvaged a run with a double down the right-field line, but that was the only scoring in the game until the fifth inning.
Perrin lasted only two innings, walking four batters, but leaving two of those on base and getting a third erased on a double-play ball.
Kansas City turned to hard-throwing Akeem Bostick, who was pulled with a sore arm Aug. 31 after striking out the first seven batters in another encounter with the Explorers.
Bostick retired the first six batters he faced before Sebastian Zawada greeted him with a home run to left field to open the top of the fifth to make it a 2-0 Sioux City lead.
Two batters later, Bostick walked Kyle Wren and then Drew Stankiewicz, but then he retired Samson on a pop fly and dodged a bullet when Hazelbaker’s deep drive to straightaway center sent Omar Carrizales all the way to the wall.
Jordan’s shutout held up until No. 9 batter Ramsey Romano sent a sharply hit two-out bouncer under the glove of Stankiewicz, the second baseman, for a fifth-inning single. Romano moved up on a delayed steal and it turned into a run for the hosts when Dylan Tice singled to center field.
A former starting pitcher for the Washington Nationals, Jordan got through a 1-2-3 sixth, but Carrizales singled off him to lead off the seventh and Jordan was lifted after Christian Correa bunted Carrizales into scoring position.
Lefthander Jose Velez, Jr. saw his first pitch lofted just over Samson, the shortstop, on a Shawn O’Malley single that froze Carrizales at second base. Velez, though, got a routine fly ball and then struck out the dangerous Tice to get out of the inning.
Hunter Smith countered for the T-Bones, getting five of the eight batters to look at called strikes. Then came a perfect eighth frame for veteran lefty Henry Owens, an ex-big leaguer.
Velez was tagged with a leadoff double by Danny Mars to open the home half of the eighth and Mars moved to third on a ground ball to first base by Ijames.
With the tying run at third and only one out, the X’s turned to Tyler Fallwell, the first reliever in franchise history to surpass 100 strikeouts. Fallwell couldn’t stop the T-Bones from knotting things up, giving up an RBI single to Daniel Nava to end it to the ninth in a 2-2 deadlock.
But Sioux City held on and won it with Sermo's triple in the 13th inning.