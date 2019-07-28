SIOUX CITY – It may have left a little to be desired, but all that really mattered was the outcome Sunday night at Lewis and Clark Park, where the Sioux City Explorers turned back the Texas AirHogs 11-7 after putting up an early 9-2 lead.
Running its season-high winning streak to nine games in a row, the X’s pulled within 2½ games of first-place Cleburne in the South Division standings after the RailRoaders lost for only the second time in 11 games.
The nine straight wins is the season’s second longest streak in the American Association and matches the sixth longest streak in franchise history.
“I felt the seventh, eighth and ninth innings weren’t too crisp,’’ said X’s Manager Steve Montgomery, whose team surrendered five runs over the final three frames. “But the bottom line is a win’s a win and let’s move on to tomorrow.’’
Centerfielder Kyle Wren turned in his second straight three-hit game and rookie lefthander Andrew Chin’s second start for Sioux City produced his first win.
Chin, who walked six batters before cramps knocked him out of his X’s debut in the fourth inning last Sunday, scattered eight hits in six innings and didn’t walk a batter while lowering his earned run average to 3.72.
A pair of one-out singles off X’s starter Andrew Chin let the AirHogs score the game’s first run on a first-inning sacrifice fly by Javion Randle.
However, the Explorers came back with a vengeance off Texas starter Gan Quan, one of the many Chinese National Team members on the Hogs’ roster. Three runs in the first inning and four more in the second quickly staked Sioux City to a 7-1 advantage.
Wren opened the game for Sioux City with a solo homer to right-center field, his seventh of the year. Dexture McCall, batting second in the order for the first time all season, followed with a base hit, moved to second on a wild pitch and took third on newcomer Jeremy Hazelbaker’s ground ball out.
Jose Sermo drew a walk and Drew Stankiewicz delivered his first of two sacrifice flies in the contest – a play on which an error let Sermo move up to second. Then it was Sebastian Zawada’s double that made it a 3-1 game.
The hosts sandwiched two walks around a Dylan Kelly single to start the second inning with the bases loaded and nobody out. Dexture McCall’s potential double play ball was booted by the second baseman, driving home a run. Two batters later, Sermo yanked a two-run double down the right-field line and then the lead reached 7-1 with the second sac fly from Stankiewicz — a play on which Sermo was doubled up attempting to score from second base.
Jonothan Moroney’s two-out double let the guests get on the board in the third inning on a run-scoring single by Stewart Ijames. However, the AirHogs third error in the first three innings helped the X’s counter that in the home half of the frame, when Wren sent a two-out RBI single through the right side.
Backup catcher Justin Felix produced the only run in the next three innings, belting a solo homer to left field with two outs in the X’s fifth frame. It was the second professional homer for the rookie from Arkansas State, who also went deep in last Sunday’s 7-5 win over Sioux Falls.
That was it until the seventh, when the AirHogs scored two unearned runs after Dexture McCall, making his first start at third base, committed his second error of the night. The X’s got one back in the next half-inning after Stankiewicz bombed a double off the wall in straightaway center, scoring two batters later on a pop fly single by Adam Sasser.
Jose Velez, Jr., the third pitcher of the night, fanned the first two Hogs in the eighth, but the visitors picked up another run, pulling within 10-5 on consecutive doubles by Ijames and Eric Manoah, Jr., a starting pitcher who went 2-for-2 in two late-inning at-bats as the designated hitter.
Wren’s third hit of the night was a leadoff double in the eighth and the X’s regained an 11-5 lead after a wild pitch and Hazelbacker’s one-out sacrifice fly.
Texas, though, tacked on two more runs in the ninth inning, when Moroney and Ijames finished off three-hit nights with an RBI single apiece.
It was the X’s first game without veteran rightfielder Michael Lang, traded earlier in the day to the St. Paul Saints. On top of that, Montgomery’s team was without the services of shortstop Nate Samson, the defending league batting champion.
Samson, missing his first game in two seasons, was held out of the contest due to a sort rib. His status will be day-to-day as the team finishes off a season-high 13-game homestand tonight, hosting the series finale with the AirHogs.