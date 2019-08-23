SIOUX CITY — The bid for a fourth playoff berth in five years lived on Thursday night at Lewis and Clark Park as the Sioux City Explorers outlasted the Cleburne Railroaders 4-3 in 12 innings to collect their fourth win in a row and remain tied for second place in the American Association’s South Division standings.
Three walks and Jose Sermo’s sacrifice fly put an end to the Explorers’ second longest game of the season, a four-hour and 14-minute marathon that improved the Sioux City record to 50-39 after a 2-8 start.
“It’s just another team win,’’ said sixth-year X’s manager Steve Montgomery, whose team prevailed in a battle that saw each team collect just six hits apiece.
One night after tying the team’s record of 24 saves in a season, closer Matt Pobereyko delivered four shutout innings of relief before Tyler Fallwell, a reliever most of the season, improved to 8-5 by striking out two of the three batters he faced in a 1-2-3 12th frame.
Cleburne, the South Division leader at 53-37, saw its division lead slip to 2.5 games over the Explorers and Kansas City, both now 50-39 with 11 games left in the season after Kansas City turned back Lincoln 5-2 for its third win in a row.
The Explorers, winning for the fourth straight game, started the 12th inning with walks to Drew Stankiewicz, Nate Samson and Jeremy Hazelbaker before Sermo’s game-winning sacrifice fly to center field.
It was a game that saw Cleburne score twice in the first inning on X’s starter Taylor Jordan as the Railroaders got a one-out single from Angel Reyes and run-scoring doubles from league RBI leader Chase Simpson and John Nester.
Jordan, a former major leaguer, went on to post six shutout innings in a row while his teammates put up a run in the fourth inning and then two more in the seventh to take a 3-2 lead.
Sermo’s home run in the fourth made it a 2-1 contest and then an error by Cleburne helped plate two more runs in the seventh, giving the Explorers a 3-2 lead.
Cleburne tied it up with a run in the eighth before the game became a marathon event exceeded for the 2019 X’s by only a 3-2, 12-inning win over Milwaukee in a July 4 epic that lasted four hours and 39 minutes.
“Every game is just a must-win from here on out,’’ said Montgomery, whose team plays the final seven of its last 11 games in Sioux Falls and Kansas City. “You found a way to win. All the credit goes to the players. They are grinding and it’s a pleasure to watch. Our pitching was fabulous.’’
Jordan went seven innings, allowing just three hits while giving up only the two first-inning runs. Ryan Flores allowed an eighth-inning run and then Pobereyko was remarkable with a season-high four-inning effort in which he gave up two hits and no runs, striking out six batters before turning it over to Fallwell to finish things off.