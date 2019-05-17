SIOUX CITY – For the 17th time in 27 years, the Sioux City Explorers have opened a new baseball season with a victory.
Dean Green’s three-run homer in the fifth inning opened up a 6-0 lead and the X’s prevailed 6-2 over the Lincoln Saltdogs on a breezy Thursday night at Lewis and Clark Park.
It was the 16th victorious home openers in the last 22 since the Explorers lost the first home game in their first five seasons.
“It’s Game 1 of 100, we’ve just got to keep building and giving these kids confidence,’’ said sixth-year X’s Manager Steve Montgomery, whose teams have posted a 246-154 record in the last four years, best in the 12-team American Association.
Righthander Jason Garcia, a former major league reliever with the Baltimore Orioles, improved to 4-0 in four regular season starts since joining the Explorers last August, working the first 5 2/3 innings for the defending South Division champs.
“It definitely helped with (catcher) Dylan Kelly behind the plate,’’ said Garcia. “I think I went a little more than we were expecting (91 pitches), but I feel pretty good.’’
“What I liked about him (was) he was throwing strikes,’’ said Montgomery. “Those types of situations, where the wind’s blowing hard, blowing you around, he was attacking hitters.
Green, a slugging first baseman and DH, provided some of the power the X’s anticipated when they brought him aboard late last season.
“We were putting runs on the board and Jason Garcia came out and threw a helluva game,’’ said Green, a Claremore, Okla., resident who was one of three Explorers to become first-time fathers last fall. Green’s son, Gibson, was born last Oct. 29 while teammates Michael Lang and Nate Samson each celebrated baby daughters – all three births within a month’s time.
Rookie outfielders Daytona Bryden and Luke Bonfield drove in the first three runs for the X’s before Green’s three-run bomb to right field made it a 6-0 cushion in the fifth inning.
Bryden, the NCAA Division III Player of the Year last spring at Wisconsin-Whitewater, followed a two-out double by Nelson Ward with a run-scoring single in the third inning.
Then, in the fourth frame, former University of Arkansas star Luke Bonfield followed a pair of walks with a two-run double to the left-field corner.
“We got some RBIs from a couple rookies and they both made some nice plays in the outfield,’’ said Montgomery. “You can see how athletic (centerfielder) Daytona is and Bonfield’s pretty athletic, too.’’
Like the first three runs, Green’s homer also came with two outs after Nate Samson was hit by a pitch and Jose Sermo singled.
All six runs were charged to Lincoln starter Shairon Martis, a 32-year-old from Curacao who has reached the big leagues in three different seasons.
Garcia worked around one single in each of the first five innings. However, Garcia surrendered a sixth-inning run after allowing three base hits and a walk to the first five batters of the inning. Lincoln, which outhit the X’s 11-8, actually collected hits in all nine innings.
Tyler Fallwell got the next seven outs after Garcia, giving up an eighth-inning homer that gave Lincoln catcher Tyler Moore a three-hit game. Lefthander Jose Velez, Jr., got the first two outs in the ninth inning, but a base hit and an error turned the game into a save situation and Matt Pobereyko, the new closer, reeled it in, striking out the only batter he faced to finish things off.
The four-game series runs through Sunday, after which the Explorers will have only three home games in the next 18 days.