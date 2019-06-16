CLEBURNE, Texas - For the second straight night the game between the Sioux City Explorers and the Cleburne Railroaders could not be decided by the usual nine innings. And for the second straight night the Explorers came up with the plays needed in that fateful tenth inning to win their second straight extra inning game and fourth consecutive win overall as they beat the Railroaders 6-3.
Cleburne jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the third.
Nate Samson led off the fourth for Sioux City with a home run to left to cut the deficit in half at 2-1 Cleburne. The shot was Samson’s first of the season.
Cleburne extended their lead back to two runs in the fifth to make it 3-1.
The Explorers no-hit Cleburne for the rest of the game. Eric Karch, the starter for the X’s, he picked up the quality start, allowing three runs in six innings of work, allowing seven hits while walking one and striking out seven.
Sioux City tied the game in the seventh with some clutch hitting. Drew Stankiewicz walked and Adam Sasser singled to get on base with no one out. After a pair of strikeouts, the Explorers were in danger of leaving the tying runs on base. But Wren doubled down the left field line on a two-strike pitch to drive home the runners and tied the game 3-3.
That’s how it stayed until extra innings as the Explorers bullpen was fantastic. Nathan Gercken tossed a scoreless seventh and Tyler Fallwell threw a scoreless eighth and ninth. In total, the Explorers struck out 14 in the game.
The Explorers as they scored three runs on just one hit in the 10th. Dylan Kelly and Wren lead off the inning with walks. Michael Lang attempted to put down a sacrifice bunt but Kelly was thrown out at third. With Samson at the plate, the Explorers attempted a double steal.
Cleyburne pitcher Martire Garcia caught Lang and Wren. He focused on Wren trying to get to third but his throw to the base was nowhere near the base and rolled down the left field line. Wren scored easily on the error and Lang got to third.
Samson walked and Jose Sermo dropped down a squeeze bunt, scoring Lang to put the Explorers up by two. Dexture McCall then capped off the rally with the Explorers lone hit of the inning on a ground ball to left to score Samson, making it 6-3 Sioux City.
Matt Pobereyko notched his seventh save of the season by striking out two Railroaders in the bottom of the 10th to secure the victory.
With the win, the Explorers have now won four in a row and seven of their last 10 to pull within a game of second place in the South Division standings.