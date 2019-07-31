LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Sioux City Explorers offense attacked early and the pitching held on as the Explorers earned their 11th straight victory, this time over the Lincoln Saltdogs at Haymarket Park on Tuesday.
The 11-game winning streak for the Explorers is now the longest in the American Association during the 2019 season. Sioux City has surpassed Fargo-Moorhead, which had put together a 10-game streak earlier this season.
The X’s began things early by being patient. The first three men to the dish in the game walked. Jose Sermo sent a screamer down the right field line for a two-run double to give the X’s the lead. With runners at second and third with no one out, Drew Stankiewicz drove a run home with a ground out and Dexture McCall swatted the innings second double to right field to bring home Sermo and put Sioux City up 4-0.
Lincoln chipped away starting in the bottom of the first. A couple of walks to the first two batters put runners on for Lincoln but Carlos Sierra struck out the next two. It was a base hit to left that was bobbled by Sebastian Zawada that allowed Christian Ibarra to score from second after initially getting the stop sign at third to put the first run on the board for the Saltdogs, making it 4-1.
From there, both starting pitchers locked in. Sierra (6-0) picked up the win for Sioux City, going 5 1/3 innings, allowing three runs, just one earned, on six hits while striking out five and walking two. Sierra at one point retired nine straight batters.
Jake Hohensee (2-5) took the loss after going six innings, allowing four runs on five hits with four walks and two strikeouts.
Lincoln added a couple of runs in the sixth. Curt Smith doubled to lead off the inning. He advanced to third on a ground out. He scored on a ground ball by Randolph Oduber, who was able to reach first on an error by Nate Samson, making it 4-2. After a Tyler Moore single, Steve Montgomery elected to go to his bullpen and brought in Jose Velez. Velez got a line drive for the first out but then walked a batter. Christina Ibarra lined a base hit to left with the bases loaded and two out to score a run with Lincoln holding the tying run at third. That led to Velez getting out of the inning with a strikeout of Forrest Allday to end the threat, leaving the bases loaded and the X’s on top 4-3.
Nate Gercken pitched a scoreless seventh and eighth, both times with Lincoln getting the tying run get aboard but he was able to get out of the jam both time. Matt Pobereyko continued to be lights out for the Explorers, notching his 19th save with a scoreless ninth, including two punch outs.
The 11 straight wins are tied for the second-longest winning streak in franchise history with Sioux City accomplishing the same feat in 1997 and 1994.