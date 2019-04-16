SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Blake Biondi scored the Sioux City Musketeers' lone goal on Tuesday, but one goal wasn't enough in their first-round playoff opener.
Sioux Falls beat Sioux City 2-1 to take the first game of the three-game series.
Andre Lee scored the game-winning goal in the third period for the Stampede on a power-play opportunity. The Stampede were 1-for-4 on power plays while the Musketeers blanked on both chances.
Biondi's goal came with 10 minutes, 57 seconds left in the second period, and was assisted by Martin Pospisil and Bobby Brink.
Sioux City had 13 shots.
Ben Kraws took the loss for the Musketeers. He had 24 saves on 26 Stampede shots.