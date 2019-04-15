SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Musketeers' first playoff opponent is a familiar one.
The Musketeers (30-25-7) will play the Sioux Falls Stampede starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the first round of the Clark Cup playoffs.
The three-game series will happen Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (if necessary). All three games will be played in Sioux Falls.
Sioux Falls dominated the Musketeers in the first round, as the Stampede went 7-0-1 during the regular season against the Musketeers.
The Musketeers may need to lean on Bobby Brink. Brink led the Musketeers with 68 regular-season points, and had two goals this season in the regular-season meetings. Brink's 35 goals was second in the USHL.
Sioux City ended the regular season with a 6-1 loss Saturday against the Tri-City Storm. Adam Samuelsson scored the goal for Sioux City.