SIOUX CITY -- Jake Sibell recorded his first USHL shutout in a 3-0 Sioux City Musketeers win over Team USA on Saturday but the Musketeers lost on Sunday to Sioux Falls at the Tyson Events Center.
The Musketeers capped off a three-game weekend on Sunday and it was not the finish the Musketeers were hoping for losing by a final score of 5-2.
The Herd wasted no time getting on the board with Jared Wescot scoring just 3:07 into the game to give the Stampede a 1-0 lead. Austen Swankler extended Sioux Falls’ lead to 2-0 six minutes later on the powerplay. The Stampede scored again at the 15:16 mark to go up 3-0. Sibell was pulled after the goal to try and spur the Musketeers offense.
Ian Malcolmson gave the Musketeers some life with a big goal just 1:30 into the second period. Josh Boyer found Malcolmson with a pass and he fired it high over the shoulder of Jaxson Stauber.
Sioux Falls recaptured their three-goal advantage just under halfway into the period when Jami Krannila found the back of the net on the powerplay. Matt Miller fired a rebound past Stauber to once again bring the Musketeer back within two.
The Herd added another powerplay goal at the 8:46 mark of the 3rd period to seal the 5-2 victory.
In Saturday's game, Miller would eventually get the scoring started with his second goal in two games at the 17:25 mark of the 1st period. Devlin McCabe and Jordan Steinmetz set up Miller, who put the puck in the right back in the top corner to give the Musketeers a 1-0 lead on the powerplay.
Neither team could find the back of the net in the 2nd period setting up a tense winner take all third period.
Just over halfway into the frame, Bobby Brink extended the Musketeers lead with a goal.
Josh Boyer would seal the deal for Sioux City with his first goal as a Musketeer at the 19:29 mark of the third period.
Sibell made all 15 stops in to get the victory and earn his first USHL shutout. Drew Commesso made 23 stops for Team USA.
The Musketeers now head on the road for a two-game series against the Tri-City Storm next weekend. Both games will be televised live at Castle Pub.