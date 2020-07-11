Sioux City North graduate Kyle Thousand leads Roc Nation's baseball department

According to the Google Iowa High School sports database, Thousand became the first pitcher in North's history to become a first-team recipient.

Even though Thousand wasn’t able to help North bring home a state championship, he was just as happy when the Stars won it all in back-to-back years from 2008 to 2010.

“I always enjoy seeing any athlete, whether at North, or any of the other (Sioux City) schools succeed and move on to play professional sports,” Thousand said. “And, I certainly am well aware of those players, and I think it's great, not only for them, but for the city.”

Thousand tries to keep in touch with his family on a daily basis. Once Thousand got back into baseball as an agent, it allowed for him and his father, Greg Thousand, to communicate about the game more frequently again.

At times, Thousand will wake up to emails from Greg sending updates on his players, from the lower levels of the minors to the guys in the Major Leagues.

Every time Thousand sees that email from his father who works at McClintock Insurance, a smile comes to his face.