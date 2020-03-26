Sioux City's Shelby Houlihan 'bummed' over Olympics postponement, but says it's the right call

While Houlihan, 27, was looking forward to qualifying for the Olympics for the second time, she said she also understands and supports the decision and is keeping a positive attitude.

With gyms and tracks getting closed around the nation, it became difficult for her and other Olympic hopefuls to train normally. Houlihan and her teammates at an Oregon-based program have been able to train at Nike's track for the past couple of weeks, but Nike is now closing its doors to the facility for the time being, leaving Houlihan and her teammates without a track to train on currently.

"I think (the postponement) is the best call given the circumstances with how tough it is to get into the gym," said Houlihan, who lives in Portland. "I can do my work outside, which is nice, but we are having a hard time getting on tracks. Many people are dealing with the same things and not getting good training in because of the circumstances. Safety is the No. 1 priority.

"I can go out and run which I am grateful for. I luckily have some gym equipment in my living room that I can use but it's not what we would normally use. I am trying to adapt."