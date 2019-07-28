Shelby Houlihan had a perfect weekend.
The East High School graduate defended both of her championships on Saturday and Sunday at the USA track and field outdoor championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa.
Houlihan first won the 1,500-meter USATF outdoor title Saturday, as she edged fellow Iowan Jenny Simpson.
Then, on Sunday, Houlihan needed a sprint with 125 meters to go to earn the 5,000-meter championship.
Being in 12th place early in the race didn't bother Houlihan at all.
She won the 5K race in 15 minutes, 15 seconds on the rainy blue oval, and passed West Des Moines Dowling Catholic grad Karissa Schweizer and Rachel Schneider in the final lap. At the final lap when the bell rang, Houlihan was third in the pack.
Houlihan could hear announcer Mike Jay as the lead pack came down the straightaway, and when Houlihan started her sprint, she felt more confident.
"I was running scared in the last 100 meters," said Houlihan in a telephone interview. "I knew I had to make a big move."
Houlihan couldn't help but let out a big smile when she came around the final turn. The crowd erupted, and the former Black Raiders standout remembered back to her previous visits to Des Moines.
"Drake has been a good vibe for me. It’s my favorite track," Houlihan said. "Even when I was warming up and stuff, it was cool to be able to think like, where I was in high school to see how hard I've been able to work and what I’ve been able to accomplish."
Houlihan began the race in lane 2, but the first 1,000 meters didn't go at a fast pace. That was perfectly fine to Houlihan.
She wanted to stay toward the front, but not lead the race, so that when it was time to make her final push, she wasn't too far behind.
"I was trying to tuck in and get good positioning," Houlihan said.
Houlihan admitted that there was pressure in returning back to Iowa and defending both of her titles. Her family was all in the Drake Stadium crowd, too.
After running at the Drake Relays from the high school level through the professional ranks, several Iowa state meets and last year's U.S. cha…
"I put a little bit more pressure on myself more than anything," Houlihan said. "I was trying to treat it like any other meet. I came back to Iowa and defended both of my titles."
There was a third part to Houlihan's perfect weekend: the weather.
As the women's 5K was about to begin, so did the rain. Houlihan likes running in the rain, and felt that running in cooler weather helped her in the race.
The skies were blue throughout the weekend at the blue oval.
So, what's next for Houlihan?
She said that she gets a little bit of a break, and she'll spend some time with her family this week at Lake Okoboji.
2009 Drake Relays
Sioux City East's Shelby Houlihan, right, runs in the 800 meters at the Drake Relays in 2009 in Des Moines.
Matthew Putney/Waterloo Courier
2010 Drake Relays
Sioux City East's Shelby Houlihan celebrates her first-place finish in the 800-meter run at the 2010 Drake Relays last year 2010 in Des Moines.
Matthew Putney/Waterloo Courier
Cross country
Shelby Houlihan runs cross country for East High School.
Lisa Tucker
2011 Drake Relays
Sioux City East's Shelby Houlihan crosses the finish line to win the girls 1,500 meter run at the 2011 Drake Relays. Houlihan won three titles at the meet.
Matthew Putney/Waterloo Courier
Drake Relays celebration
Sioux City East's Shelby Houlihan takes a victory lap after winning the high school girls 1,500 meter run at the Drake Relays athletics meet in 2011 in Des Moines. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Charlie Neibergall
State relay
East's Shelby Houlihan anchors the winning 4A 4x400 relay during the state track and field meet in Des Moines on Saturday, May 21, 2011. (Jim Lee/Sioux City Journal)
JIM LEE
1,500 meters state
East's Shelby Houlihan wins the Class 4A 1,500 during the state track and field meet in Des Moines in 2011.
Journal photo by Jim Lee
Shelby Houlihan
Sioux City native Shelby Houlihan celebrates her win in the women's 1,500 meters for Arizona State. at the 2014 NCAA track and field championships.
Rick Bowmer, Associated Press
2015 Drake Relays
Arizona State's Shelby Houlihan runs in the women's distance medley relay at the 2015 Drake Relays in Des Moines.
Matthew Putney, Waterloo Courier
2015 NCAA championships
Mississippi State's Rhianwedd Price, left, edges out Arizona States Shelby Houlihan to win the 1,500 meter race during the NCAA track and field championships in Eugene, Ore., Saturday, June 13, 2015. (AP Photo/Don Ryan)
Don Ryan
2016 U.S. indoor championships
Shannon Rowbury, left, passes Shelby Houlihan and Mariele Hall, right, on the final lap on her way to winning the women's 3,000 meters at the U.S. indoor track and field championships in Portland, Ore., Friday, March 11, 2016. (AP Photo/Steve Dykes)
Steve Dykes
Shelby Houlihan
Shelby Houlihan poses with the American flag after finishing second in the 5,000 meters and qualifying for the 2016 Summer Olympics during Olympic trials in Eugene, Ore., on July 10.
Mike Mahon, provided photo
Rio Olympics Athletics
Sioux City East High School graduate Shelby Houlihan places fourth in a women's 5,000-meter heat at the 2016 Summer Olympics at Olympic Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on Aug. 16.
David J. Phillip, Associated Press
2017 Drake Relays
Sioux City native Shelby Houlihan leans to finish in fourth place in the 1,500 meters at the 2017 Drake Relays in Des Moines.
Matthew Putney, Waterloo Courier
2017 U.S. championships
Shelby Houlihan, center, poses with an American flag alongside Shannon Rowbury (left) and Molly Huddle after winning the 5,000 meters at the 2017 U.S. Track and Field championships in Sacramento, Calif.
Rich Pedroncelli, Associated Press
2017 world championships
Shelby Houlihan races alongside fellow American Molly Huddle in the final of the Women's 5,000m during the 2017 World Athletics Championships in London.
David J. Phillip, Associated Press
Cross-country title
Sioux City native Shelby Houlihan clocked 32:46 to win the 2019 USA Track and Field Cross Country Championships in Tallahassee, Fla. It was her first cross-country national title.
Mike Byrnes, mikebyrnesphotography.com