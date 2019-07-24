After running at the Drake Relays from the high school level through the professional ranks, several Iowa state meets and last year's U.S. championships, Shelby Houlihan is awfully well-acquainted with the Drake Stadium track.
This week, she's also hoping to stay familiar with crossing its finish line first.
The Sioux City East graduate returns to Des Moines this week for the USA Track and Field national championships, seeking to defend her titles at 1,500 and 5,000 meters and clinch a spot at the World Championships in Doha, Qatar, this fall.
"I feel like I get a little bit of an edge just having such a huge cheering squad when I get to Drake," Houlihan said last week. "I have a lot of good memories from it. Going into it I'm more excited, and any time you can bring good vibes and a good attitude into races, they usually have a better chance of going well."
That was certainly the case a year ago. Houlihan romped to victory twice in two days, notching her first 1,500 national title outdoors and backing up her 5,000 crown from 2017.
It marked one of many 2018 highlights for the Sioux City native, who won her first two races on the elite-level Diamond League circuit, didn't lose a competition until the final two contests of the season and broke the American record at 5,000.
Houlihan previously had engineered a pair of successful seasons as a professional, reaching the 2016 Olympics and 2017 World Championships in the 5,000. But she finished 11th and 13th, respectively, in those races, and a gap remained between her and the elite crop of global distance racers.
Come 2018, the eight-time high school Drake Relays champion made a straightforward change that vaulted her into the small group of bona fide championship contenders.
"Strategically I was still trying to figure (the 5,000) out. Last year, I ended up going back to the 1,500 and had a breakout year. ... It just feels a lot more natural to run that race," Houlihan said. "It has given me a little more confidence that I can potentially line up and be vying for a medal. ... That was a good stepping stone for me."
Maybe the only thing that moves faster than Shelby Houlihan is her schedule.
This year has followed a different course. Houlihan nursed an injury after the indoor season and didn't race until the Prefontaine Classic in late May. She closed hard on the final lap -- as is the 26-year-old's trademark -- but couldn't defend her title and finished third.
Several weeks later, though, Houlihan achieved a goal she had sought for "four or five" years, she said: breaking two minutes over 800 meters. The time was redeeming for a racer whose Twitter handle remains @shelbo800, in reference to the two-lap race, and made her just the third American to break two minutes for 800, four minutes for 1,500 and 15 minutes for 5,000.
After shredding several previous personal bests last year -- Houlihan took nearly seven seconds off her 1,500 time and 25 off her 5,000 in notching the American record -- her focus has shifted away from just the clock with Worlds approaching this year and the Olympics in Tokyo next summer.
"I’m more focused on this year. I really would love to get a medal at Worlds, so that’s kind of my biggest focus at the moment," Houlihan said. "Then once that’s over, shifting that attention to Tokyo and trying to make that team and doing everything I can to medal at the Olympics.”
Houlihan appears to be the class of the field in both Saturday's 1,500 and Sunday's 5,000 in Des Moines; her 1,500 entry time is more than two seconds faster than the next best, she tops her 5,000 pursuers by 27 and she hasn't finished behind another American in an outdoor race at either distance in nearly two years. The two events, however, conflict on the World Championships schedule, and Houlihan said she would prefer to race the 1,500 in Doha.
Despite limited racing so far this season, Houlihan said she feels ready to race, a combination of her training regimen and her strong 800 race. And as Iowa's hometown racer returns to the famed blue oval, she said she's eager for more success on a familiar track but focused on bigger competitions to come.
“Ideally I’d be able to come away with a win in both the (1,500) and the 5K," Houlihan said, emphasizing the first word. "As nice as it would be to be able to defend the titles in both events, if that doesn’t end up happening, I’m not going to be super bummed about it. The biggest thing is just making a team so I can get to Worlds."