Shelby Houlihan had a perfect weekend.
The East High School graduate defended both of her championships on Saturday and Sunday at the USA track and field outdoor championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa.
Houlihan first won the 1,500-meter USATF outdoor title Saturday, as she edged fellow Iowan Jenny Simpson.
Then, on Sunday, Houlihan needed a sprint with 125 meters to go to earn the 5,000-meter championship.
Being in 12th place early in the meet didn't bother Houlihan at all.
She won the 5K race in 15 minutes, 15 seconds on the rainy blue oval, and passed West Des Moines Dowling Catholic grad Karissa Schweizer and Rachel Schneider in the final lap. At the final lap when the bell rang, Houlihan was third in the pack.
Houlihan could hear announcer Mike Jay as the lead pack came down the straightaway, and when Houlihan started her sprint, she felt more confident.
"I was running scared in the last 100 meters," said Houlihan in a telephone interview. "I knew I had to make a big move."
Houlihan couldn't help but let out a big smile when she came around the final turn. The crowd erupted, and the former Black Raiders standout remembered back to her previous visits to Des Moines.
"Drake has been a good vibe for me. It’s my favorite track," Houlihan said. "Even when I was warming up and stuff, it was cool to be able to think like, where I was in high school to see how hard I've been able to work and what I’ve been able to accomplish."
Houlihan started in lane No. 2 to start the race, but the first 1,000 meters didn't go at a fast pace. That was perfectly fine to Houlihan.
She wanted to stay toward the front, but not lead the race, so that when it was time to make her final push, she wasn't too far behind.
"I was trying to tuck in and get good positioning," Houlihan said.
Houlihan admitted that there was pressure in returning back to Iowa and defending both of her titles. Her family was all in the Drake Stadium crowd, too.
"I put a little bit more pressure on myself more than anything," Houlihan said. "I was trying to treat it like any other meet. I came back to Iowa and defended both of my titles."
There was a third part to Houlihan's perfect weekend: The weather.
As the women's 5K was about to begin, so did the rain. Houlihan likes running in the rain, and felt that running in cooler weather helped her in the race.
The skies were blue throughout the weekend at the blue oval.
So, what's next for Houlihan?
She said that she gets a little bit of a break, and she'll spend some time with her family this week at Lake Okoboji.